Sanditon‘s third and final season is fast approaching, and PBS is offering ravenous fans an early peek at the Regency-era drama ahead of its March 19 return.

In a photo shared by PBS affiliate, WGTE Public Media, a reunion between Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes) and series heroine Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) appears to take place. The image was captioned, “here’s your first look at #Sanditon season 3 episode 1

the drama 👀.”

The side-eye emoji indicates that some serious tension is brewing between the characters after parting ways on uncertain terms in Season 2. As viewers will recall, Charlotte and Alexander had become romantically intertwined, but when he began sending mixed signals about what was appropriate between them as her employer, Charlotte decided to leave Sanditon and return to her family in the country.

Before Season 2 wrapped, a flash-forward to the wedding of Charlotte’s sister Alison (Rosie Graham) and Captain Fraser (Frank Blake) uncovered that Charlotte has resigned to marry another. Revealing her engagement to Ralph Starling (Cai Brigden) to her Sanditon-based friends attending the shindig, reactions were comprised of quiet shock.

But if fans of Austen-inspired drama know anything, it’s to trust that love will find a way, and we’re mostly certain Charlotte doesn’t feel for Ralph a fraction of what she does for Alexander. Will they be able to work things out? Unlike Season 1’s unsatisfactory conclusion with Sidney (Theo James), we’re keeping our fingers crossed for a happy ending, and seeing Alexander and Charlotte together definitely raises our hopes.

Only time will tell for certain, but as Season 3’s logline confirms, the action returns “to the seaside resort of Sanditon for the conclusion of Charlotte and Georgiana’s (Crystal Clarke) stories. Drama, laughter, and romance are all in store for the ensemble of new and returning characters.”

Stay tuned to see how the potential reunion plays out and don’t miss Sanditon when it returns to TV this March.

Sanditon, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, March 19, 9/8c, PBS (Check your local listings)