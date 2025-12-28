Chase Stokes is stoked that Outer Banks is ending with its fifth season, but not because of any dissatisfaction with the work on the Netflix drama.

In a new interview, Stokes explained to People why he and his costars are “thankful for the run” of Outer Banks but “ready for it to be done.”

He said, “We want the story to end on the right note, versus [turning] four seasons into season nine and we’re going after aliens or something. We want to cut the chord before we lose the plot.”

Stokes, who plays John B. Routledge on the Outer Banks, is even more grateful that the show is ending the way he thought it would, a result to which he credited co-creator Jonas Pate. “It’s beautiful to know that even though there’s the highs and lows throughout all of the seasons, it’s ending exactly how I was told when I started the show,” he said.

In fact, it was Pate who gave Stokes a second shot after the actor thought he bombed his audition. Stokes told People he broke down in tears outside the production office following his tryout, and that’s where Pate found him. “He came out and he put his arm around me,” Stokes recalled, “and he said, ‘Hey, I don’t know what you’re going through. I don’t know what you are feeling right now, but if you can bring this right here back into the room, I promise it’s going to be magical.’”

Looking ahead, Stokes says he and his Outer Banks colleagues are a “true family,” and he’ll always have love for Charleston, South Carolina, where the show filmed before wrapping production earlier this month. But he’s looking forward to other projects, including the directorial debut he’s making next fall. He said he idolizes Robert Pattinson for the “creative risks” the actor took after breaking out in mainstream fare like the Twilight and Harry Potter film franchises.

“That’s the blueprint for me,” Stokes said. “I want to show people that the floppy-haired beach boy from the Netflix young adult show is now 33 years old. And at the end of the day, all I want to do is challenge myself.”

Outer Banks, Fifth & Final Season, 2026, Netflix