Pedro Pascal Faces Another ‘The Last of Us’ Clicker in ‘SNL’ Promo (VIDEO)

Pedro Pascal is making waves for his subtle performance as the quiet, tough-veneered Joel in HBO’s adaptation of the video game The Last of Us, but his comedy skills will be put to the test on Saturday Night Live when he makes his debut on the long-running sketch series on Saturday.

Known for heavy roles in shows like Narcos, Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian, the actor spoofed his character in The Last of Us for an SNL promo released on Wednesday.

While wandering around Studio 8H to prep for his hosting duties, he hears some rumblings from under the rafters. Then he hears a familiar noise — one fans of the game and show are all too familiar with. As the disturbing squeal and clicks of the Clicker creature are heard, he grabs a hammer — ready to take care of the cordyceps infected beast.

Of course, it’s an SNL set, so he is soon reprimanded by cast members Sarah Sherman and Molly Kearney, who stop him from hammering the creature to death, informing him that is actually their latest cast member, Matt.

“Listen, I know it’s your first time hosting, but a little advice: Don’t hit the cast members with a hammer, you maniac,” Sherman informs him.

“Look, we’re gonna get past this, but I gotta be honest — not the best first impression. Get better,” Kearney continues. before the trio walk away in disgust.

The Last Of Us has brought in impressive ratings for HBO, with viewership growing each week. Episode 3 received widespread critical and audience acclaim, making an early bid for Emmy night domination. Perhaps Pascal’s presence at SNL can help drive ratings back up for the sketch show during its transition season as well?

Watch the promo below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The Last of Us, Season 1, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays, 11:30/10:30c, NBC