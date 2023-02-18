Christoph Waltz ‘Entices & Repulses’ as Boss From Hell in ‘The Consultant’

Christoph Waltz in 'The Consultant'
Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the office, meet what may be TV’s true boss from hell in the darkly comic thriller, The Consultant.

He’s steel-eyed Regus Patoff (played with gusto by two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz), who walks into financially strapped Los Angeles gaming company CompWare and, after a shocking death, suddenly calls all the shots.

Brittany O'Grady and Nat Wolff in 'The Consultant'

(Credit: Prime Video)

Lining up the staff to sniff them each because he senses someone doesn’t smell right? Calling a worker into the office…at 3am? That’s not in any employee handbook we know of.

Trying to uncover the potentially villainous ways Patoff came into power drives ambitious CompWare employees Elaine (Brittany O’Grady) and Craig (Nat Wolff). However, knowing he can break or make a career leaves the pair with a devil of a dilemma over how much to compromise and play along.

“They’re both enticed and repulsed at the same time. That’s what Patoff does to you,” explains executive producer Tony Basgallop. “He has to save the company, but is he allowed to say these things?”

Still, there may be a method to Patoff’s madness; it’s possible he could end up having a positive effect on CompWare. Basgallop says, “The horrible thing about him is that you can’t survive without him, but you hate yourself working with him.”

The Consultant, Series Premiere, Friday, February 24, Prime Video

