‘Dexter: New Blood’ Axed as Plans for Young Dexter Prequel Begin

Showtime is letting dead things lie as the premium channel kills off hopes for a second season of Dexter: New Blood, the sequel spinoff to their former Emmy darling, Dexter.

According to TV Line, New Blood is officially dead in the water as Showtime plans to pivot with its future for the tormented serial killer. As fans will recall, Dexter ran on Showtime from 2006 to 2013 and it followed the criminal exploits of serial killer Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall). Following a less-than-satisfying finale, viewers finally got some answers about what happened to Dexter following the original show’s run when the sequel spinoff debuted in 2022.

The show’s concluding episode certainly set up a path for Dexter’s son Harrison (Jack Alcott) who reunited with him partway through the season. After Dexter’s misdeeds in town, Harrison follows in dear old dad’s footsteps, killing the titular serial killer. But it seems Showtime’s disinterested in following anyone else besides Dexter.

As Showtime prepares to merge with Paramount+, various avenues for the Dexter franchise are reportedly being considered, including a prequel series following a younger version of Dexter.

No confirmations have been made at this time, but when asked by TV Line about the chances of New Blood returning, showrunner Clyde Phillips said, “all in Showtime’s hands. If they were to call me and say, ‘We want to do [a second season], we want you to figure it out,’ I’m pretty busy, but I would drop everything I’m doing and jump right into it. I would love to do it, but it’s really up to Showtime.”

Stay tuned for updates on the potential spinoff and let us know what you think of the Dexter: New Blood cancellation in the comments section, below.