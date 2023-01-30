Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe), firefighter… and undercover operative for the FBI? He might be just that after TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the January 31 episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Owen had been planning to sell his motorcycle, only for FBI Special Agent Rose Kacey (Amanda Schull) to show up at his door and tell him he needs to keep it. Now, in “The New Hot Mess,” he meets with her and Chuck Biondi (Rob Parks), her partner on a joint terrorism task force.

“Please don’t take this as me telling you how to do your job, but I think there must be some misunderstanding here,” Owen says. Biondi checks that he didn’t tell anyone else he’d be meeting with them. He didn’t, but that’s all Owen’s been told so far.

“Captain, these men you’ve been associating with, the Honor Dogs, what do you know about them?” Rose asks. Owen corrects her: “I think the phrase associating with is misleading. I’ve ridden with these guys a couple of times. As far as I can tell, they’re motorcycle enthusiasts who like to brand each other from time to time, so I don’t know much.” They’re on the domestic terror watch list, with recent online rhetoric that is increasingly more hostile toward the government. And that’s not all.

Watch the clip above for more about the Honor Dogs, what the FBI thinks they’re planning, and what they need Owen to do for them.

In “The New Hot Mess,” Captain Strand and the 126 race to the rescue when a woman is trapped in her mobile house that has been hijacked by her ex. Plus, Owen has a run in with former nemesis Sergeant O’Brien (Neal McDonough) and is then questioned by the FBI, Tommy (Gina Torres) asks Grace (Sierra McClain) for dating advice, and T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael Silva) meet with Iris Blake (Lyndsy Fonseca).

9-1-1: Lone Star, Tuesdays, 8/7c, FOX