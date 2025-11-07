Who Was Jim Trumbull? ‘9-1-1’ Pays Tribute to Crew Member Who Died

9-1-1 - ABC's “9-1-1” stars Oliver Stark as Buck, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Ryan Guzman as Eddie, and Aisha Hinds as Hen. (Disney/Justin Stephens)

What To Know The November 6 episode of 9-1-1 paid tribute to Jim Trumbull, a longtime assistant to executive producers who worked on both 9-1-1 and its spinoffs.

Trumbull was honored with a title card at the end of the “Día de los Muertos” episode, which thematically focused on loss and grieving.

This tribute follows recent acknowledgments by the show of other members of the 9-1-1 family, including Tim Minear’s father and actress Isabelle Tate.

9-1-1 has paid tribute to another member of its family just one week after honoring Charles Minear Sr., the father of 9-1-1 co-creator, showrunner, and executive producer Tim Minear.

At the end of Thursday’s (November 6) episode of the hit ABC procedural drama, named “Día de los Muertos,” a title card appeared honoring Jim Trumbull. As expected, many viewers were wondering about Trumbull’s connection to the series.

According to IMDb, Trumbull was an assistant to executive producers across 30 episodes of 9-1-1 between 2021 and 2024. He also worked in the same role on the spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star between 2020 and 2023.

He also served on other Ryan Murphy projects, including the 11th season of American Horror Story in 2022, working as an assistant to producers. Before that, he worked as an assistant on the TV movie remake of Dirty Dancing and the 2017 Power Rangers film.

Details surrounding Trumbull’s passing are unknown, though Paznote.com lists a James Trumbull, a 34-year-old Los Angeles resident, who passed away at his home on October 28, 2025. The cause of death is still under investigation.

“Día de los Muertos” was a powerful episode focused on the loss of loved ones. In particular, the episode featured the death of Eddie’s (Ryan Guzman) abuela, Isabel Diaz (Ana Mercedes), and saw him and his son Christopher (Gavin McHugh) grieving over the loss.

The latest tribute comes after last week’s four-part 9-1-1 event, which honored Tim Minear’s father and actress Isabelle Tate, who had a small supporting role in the 9-1-1: Nashville pilot episode.

9-1-1 was co-created by Minear, Ryan Murphy, and Brad Falchuk and debuted on January 3, 2018. The show, which follows the high-stakes professional and personal lives of Los Angeles first responders, stars Angela Bassett as LAPD patrol sergeant Athena Grant, Aisha Hinds as firefighter Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, and Oliver Stark as firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley.

