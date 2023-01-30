Bill Maher’s ‘Overtime’ Coming to CNN’s Friday Night Lineup

Isaac Rouse
Comments
2 Seat Interview: Bill Maher and Dr. Anne Rimoin – Associate Professor of Epidemiology, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and Infectious Disease, Geffen School of Medicine, Director, Fielding School’s Center for Global and Immigrant Health ;
Janet Van Ham/HBO

Bill Maher, the host of HBO‘s weekly late-night series Real Time, is bringing his Overtime segments to CNN starting Friday, February 3.

The show is slated to air on at 11:30 pm on Friday nights, following new episodes of Real Time on HBO Fridays at 10 pm.

Maher’s Overtime segments have been produced alongside the HBO show for years, which featured segments of Maher and his panel of guests continuing their conversation in Real Time, culture, business, politics, or other current events. It was previously only available to be streamed online; however, with the new CNN deal, it will now have a linear cable channel as a home.

The Maher move is another example of Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN’s parent company, looking for ways to share programming even as it cuts costs. Several CNN shows are already featured on Discovery+ and HBO Max, while CNN showcases guests from other networks, such as chef Bobby Flay, who talked about inflation and food costs during a recent live segment.

Although Maher is not a journalist, Overtime can serve as news and comedy programming, suggesting the network is keen on different formatted television, other than its usual desk anchor or field correspondent format.

According to reports, CNN chief Chris Licht has been thinking about hiring a “news entertainment” personality to fill their primetime spot following the firing of anchor Chris Cuomo. It was previously reported that the network was in talks with HBO to air segments of Real Talk.

'Lately': Larry Wilmore Late Night Comedy in Development at ABC
Related

'Lately': Larry Wilmore Late Night Comedy in Development at ABC

However, Licht says he’s not looking to add a “topical comedy show” to primetime despite saying he’s talking with comedians to become part of the network.

Bill Maher

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, and Jefferson White in 'Yellowstone'
1
7 Burning Questions for ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Part 2
Annie Wersching
2
‘24’ and ‘Bosch’ Star Annie Wersching Dies at 45
Annie Wersching
3
Celebrity Tributes Pour in for Annie Wersching: ‘A Ray of Sunshine’
Jake DeArruda on Jeopardy!
4
New ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Jake DeArruda Compares Ken Jennings & Mayim Bialik
Home Improvement - Pamela Anderson Lisa Tim Allen
5
Pamela Anderson Defends Tim Allen After Alleging He Flashed Her