‘SNL’ Cast Members Swoon Over Michael B. Jordan in His Hosting Debut (VIDEO)

Michael B. Jordan made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on the NBC show’s January 28 episode… much to the thirst of SNL cast members.

“My name is Michael B. Jordan,” the Creed III star and director said as he took Studio 8H stage during Saturday’s show. “But tonight, Michael B. Hosting. Michael B. Joking. And honestly, Michael B. Nervous. Michael B. Vulnerable. But don’t worry. Michael B. A’ight. Because Michael B. In Therapy.”

Jordan told the SNL audience he had a “crazy, full-circle moment” filming a pre-taped segment for Saturday’s show when he realized he was in the same studio where he filmed All My Children in 2003 at age 16.

He then showed a clip from that job, a scene in which his All My Children character, Reggie Montgomery, tells a female friend that the “animal in [him] just gets kind of crazy.” And then Reggie, inexplicably, howls at the moon.

“Pretty sure I hit puberty mid-howl,” the adult Jordan quipped after the clip.

The actor also said during his monologue that he recently endured his very first public breakup, referring to his split from Lori Harvey last year. “Now, most people after a breakup are like, ‘I’m going to get in better shape.’ But I was already in Creed shape. So I had to be like, ‘All right, I guess I’ll learn a new language.’ Anyway, estoy en Raya.”

But Jordan doesn’t need an invite-only dating app to be propositioned. SNL cast members started throwing themselves at him during his monologue.

“Could you remind me how to spell your number?” Chloe Fineman asked, for example, after crashing the stage.

Heidi Gardner, meanwhile, told Jordan she had a Creed poster on her wall. “Yeah, wall, ceiling, printed on to a body pillow. Whatever,” she said.

Then Ego Nwodim came on stage dressed in a wedding gown. “I was just taking a walk around the studio, and I just threw this on,” she explained to Jordan. “Oh, my God, is this a wedding dress? I guess we could technically get married right now then, huh?”

And finally came Punkie Johnson. “Boy, you looking fine as ever as always,” she said, caressing Jordan’s chest.

“Aren’t you gay?” he asked.

“I am,” Jordan said. “But you Michael B. Jordan. And uh, I’m Punkie B. Curious. I mean, even vegans got cheat days, right?”

Jordan wrapped up his monologue by saying he was going to have fun with the show that night. “And maybe, just maybe, let the inner animal get a little crazy,” he added with a howl.

