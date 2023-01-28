CNBC Cancels ‘Money Court’ in Move Away From Primetime Entertainment Originals

Money Court has heard its last case. CNBC has canceled the series, the news coming shortly after the cable network pulled the plug on Jay Leno’s Garage.

The cancellations are part of a shift in strategy for CNBC. According to Deadline — which reported the demise of Money Court — CNBC is “moving out of original, primetime entertainment programming.”

As another part of that shift, CNBC execs Denise Contis and Timothy Kuryak will exit the network, along with marketing execs and other higher-ups at the network. Contis was executive vice president and head of content for CNBC Primetime, while Kuryak was executive producer at CNBC Prime.

Now CNBC will fill in the gaps in its schedule with repeats of Shark Tank, Undercover Boss, American Greed, and other shows, Deadline adds.

CNBC announced Money Court in May 2021, bringing Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary, trial attorney Katie Phang, and former judge Ada Pozo on board to preside over “a wide range of financial disputes” in Season 1, which premiered that August.

“Business and entrepreneurship anchored around the network’s core theme of money is at the heart of everything we do,” Contis said ahead of the Season 1 premiere. “Money Court is a great addition to our primetime line-up as we continue to deliver content that entertains, inspires and informs.”

The network brought Money Court back for a second season in August 2022, with The Real Housewives of New York City alum (and occasional Shark Tank shark) Bethenny Frankel joining O’Leary as co-star.

The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that CNBC was taking Jay Leno’s Garage off air, marking the end of Leno’s 30-year run at NBCUniversal. The former Tonight Show host — currently recovering from a November gas fire and a motorcycle accident this month — had been hosting the automative series since 2014.