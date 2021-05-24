‘Shark Tank’ Shark Kevin O’Leary Heads to CNBC With ‘Money Court’

A shark is headed to CNBC as Shark Tank‘s Kevin O’Leary, a.k.a. Mr. Wonderful, joins Money Court.

The all-new six-episode original series is added to the network’s summer lineup beginning Wednesday, August 11. Joining entrepreneur and investor O’Leary on the program are veteran trial attorney Kaite Phang, and former judge Ada Pozo who will preside together over a wide range of financial disputes.

O’Leary will oversee cases ranging from estranged partners battling over a deal gone wrong to siblings falling out over family business issues. Despite the differences in disputes, there are several things that unite each case and that includes real money, high stakes, and an agreement by participants to adhere to O’Leary’s rulings.

“The pandemic created a massive backlog of unresolved financial disputes in the court system. It is going to take years to clear this log jam. In the meantime, nothing destroys intrinsic value and growth in a business more than a money dispute. It tears families apart, disrupts lifelong relationships and destroys shareholder value,” said O’Leary in a statement to the press.

“Money Court resolves these cases in a fair and objective manner and sets the litigants free to get back to work,” he continued. “However, getting to resolution can be gut wrenching and emotional but absolutely necessary. It makes for incredible television and the outcomes are most often a complete surprise. I think America is going to be very engaged!”

As for whether or not this will impact O’Leary’s role on Shark Tank, rest assured, with only six episodes to film, he’s likely to have no issues appearing in the ABC favorite. In the meantime, mark your calendars for Money Court on CNBC this summer.

Money Court, Series Premiere, Wednesday, August 11, 10/9c, CNBC