Jay Leno Breaks Ribs & Collarbone in Motorcycle Accident, 'Garage' Show Gets Axed

Martin Holmes
Jay Leno on his CNBC show Jay Leno's Garage
Jay Leno's Garage

It’s been a rough few months for Jay Leno. First, he suffered severe burns in a car garage explosion, and now he’s dealing with multiple broken bones after a motorcycle accident — and his TV show has been axed.

The comedian revealed the latest incident during an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, where he said he was knocked off his motorcycle on Tuesday, January 17, resulting in some serious injuries, including several broken bones.

“That was the first accident. OK?” he said when asked about the burns he suffered in a garage fire back in November. “Then, just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle. So I’ve got a broken collarbone. I’ve got two broken ribs. I’ve got two cracked kneecaps.”

Despite being pretty banged up, Leno stated, “But I’m OK! I’m OK; I’m working. I’m working this weekend.”

Much like the fire incident, Leno was again working on a vintage vehicle when the accident happened. This time, he was testing a 1940 Indian motorcycle when he noticed the smell of leaking gas.

“So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it,” the talk show host told the Review-Journal. “So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clotheslined me and, boom, knocked me off the bike.”

Leno said he had tried to keep quiet about the latest accident, joking, “You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free. After that, you’re Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down.”

The bad news doesn’t stop there, though. On Thursday, it was reported by The Hollywood Reporter that CNBC is canceling Leno’s reality show Jay Leno’s Garage after seven seasons. If true, the cancelation would bring an end to Leno’s 30-year run with NBC, where he has been a staple since taking over The Tonight Show in 1992.

