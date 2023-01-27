“I need help.” Rabbit Hole‘s John Weir (Kiefer Sutherland) really does, based on the teaser trailer Paramount+ has released.

“I haven’t slept for a few days. I just got a bad feeling,” he admits. “There may have been too many possibilities. I can’t tell the difference between what’s real and what’s not. In my line of work, it’s best not to trust anyone.” And it certainly looks like he has a very good reason to think that with what’s going on.

As the tagline of the paranoid thriller tells us, deception is reality. Nothing is what it seems. Watch the video above for a look at the series’ twists, turns, explosions, and more.

Rabbit Hole premieres on Sunday, March 26, with two episodes. After that, the rest of the eight-episode season will drop weekly on Sundays on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. (It will premiere on Monday, March 27, in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France. The premiere date in South Korea has yet to be announced.)

The series follows John Weir, a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, who has been framed for murder by powerful forces who have the ability to influence and control populations. Joining Sutherland in the cast are Charles Dance as Dr. Ben Wilson, Meta Golding as Hailey Winton, Enid Graham as Josephine “Jo” Madi, Jason Butler Harner as Valence, Rob Yang as Edward Homm, and Walt Klink as The Intern.

CBS Studios produce Rabbit Hole. Sutherland also executive produces alongside writer-directors John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Charlie Gogolak, Suzan Bymel, and Hunt Baldwin.

Something tells us we’re going to be questioning everything alongside John Weir.

Rabbit Hole, Series Premiere (two episodes), Sunday, March 26, Paramount+