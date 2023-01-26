‘The Recruit’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Good news: You won’t be left hanging after the end of The Recruit Season 1.

Netflix has renewed the drama for a second season, with Noah Centineo returning as Owen Hendricks and executive producer. It will pick up the first season’s cliffhanger: with Owen and Max (Laura Haddock) captured.

“I’m thrilled to dive back into the fun, funny, action-packed world of The Recruit. Seeing how invested our audience became in the show’s adventurous take on the spy world and Noah’s turn as Owen has been incredibly rewarding, and I can’t wait to turn it all up to “11” in Season 2,” creator, showrunner, and executive producer Alexi Hawley told Tudum.com.

Added Centineo, “I know I speak for our entire cast and executive team at eOne and Netflix when I say that we are thrilled to be returning to The Recruit for a second season. I’m looking forward to seeing what Alexi Hawley has in store for us all.”

The Recruit hails from Entertainment One (eOne), Hawley, and Hypnotic. Hawley will continue to serve as showrunner and Hypnotic’s Doug Liman, Gene Klein and David Bartis, Adam Ciralsky (P3 Media), and Charlie Ebersol are also returning as executive producers.

Season 1 introduced Owen Hendricks, a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job is turned upside down by the discovery of a threatening letter by Max, a former asset. She plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. Owen quickly becomes entangled in a dangerous and often absurd world of power politics and mischievous players, as he travels the world in hopes of completing his assignment and making a mark at the CIA. It also starred Fivel Stewart, Vondie Curtis Hall, Kristian Bruun, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, and Daniel Quincy Annoh.

The Recruit Season 1 dropped on December 16, 2022, and it spent five weeks on the Netflix TV Global Top 10 (English), reaching the Top 10 in 88 countries.

