Julie Chrisley in Prison With ‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris

Julie Chrisley reported to Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky on Tuesday, January 17, to begin her seven-year prison sentence, but she isn’t the only reality star incarcerated at the facility.

Ex-cheerleader Jerry Harris, who appeared in the Emmy-winning Netflix docuseries Cheer, was locked up at Federal Medical Center Lexington last August after being sentenced to 12 years in prison for soliciting sex and pornographic photos and videos from minors.

However, Julie and Harris are unlikely to cross paths while in prison as male and female inmates are kept separate. Chrisley resides with her fellow female inmates at Federal Medical Center Lexington, while Harris stays with the male inmates at FMC Lexington Camp, located adjacent to the main institution.

Other notable names who have served time at FMC Lexington include the former mayor of Birmingham, Alabama, Larry Langford; guitarist and co-founder of the Detroit rock band MC5, Wayne Kramer; political activist Susan Rosenberg; and American jazz trumpeter Red Rodney.

Julie and her husband Todd were found guilty of committing bank and tax fraud last year and sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison. Todd also began his 12-year sentence on Tuesday, which he is serving at FPC Pensacola in Florida.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars have spoken out against their convictions and are apparently working on a documentary they hope will ultimately vindicate them.

“We’re at a much better place with new show content that’s going to be coming out… it’s going to be giving you a whole new perspective of the Chrisley family,” Todd said on a recent episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast. “The documentary that we’re working on right now is going to be very telling.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the couple’s attorney, Alex Little, said that he didn’t have any details on the documentary itself but revealed, “There is a story there that hasn’t been told.”

Little also stated there were “a number of issues in this case that are likely to be reversed on appeal,” including an alleged miscalculation of the $17 million restitution Julie and Todd owe and a falsified warrant used to seize the couple’s property.