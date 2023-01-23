‘The Neighborhood’ Renewed for Season 6 on CBS

Fans of The Neighborhood are in for some great news because the comedy has been renewed for Season 6 on CBS.

Currently in its fifth season, The Neighborhood is averaging 6.13 million viewers in its Monday timeslot and grows to over 7.3 million viewers with live+35 day viewing across linear and streaming platforms. This season, The Neighborhood ranks as the #3 comedy series on Paramount+ based on total minutes viewed with full episode streaming up +60% year over year (Paramount+ and CBS TVE). Among African American viewers, it is TV’s #1 comedy.

From the official press release: “The Neighborhood has become a hit by not only delivering laughs but by telling stories of cultural impact,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “From gentrification to Black Lives Matter, to addiction and pregnancy loss, the incredible writers and this amazing cast push boundaries and endlessly entertain us. As they film their 100th episode this week, directed by Cedric the Entertainer, we are thrilled to announce that we are welcoming this outstanding series back for a sixth season.”

The Neighborhood stars Cedric the Entertainer in a comedy about what happens when the friendliest guy in the Midwest moves his family to a neighborhood in Los Angeles where not everyone looks like him or appreciates his extreme neighborliness.

The sitcom also stars Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, and Hank Greenspan. Executive producers are Bill Martin, Mike Schiff, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer, and Eric Rhone.

Are you excited for more Neighborhood in the 2023-2024 broadcast season? Sound off below!

The Neighborhood, Mondays, 8/7c, CBS