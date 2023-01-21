‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Stars Start Bidding the Show Goodbye on Social Media

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our NCIS: Los Angeles Newsletter:

Before they head into the sunset (or as far into the sunset as an Angeleno can go), the cast and creatives behind NCIS: Los Angeles are getting a jump on their farewells.

Caleb Castille, who has played Devin Roundtree on the CBS series since its 11th season, was one of the first cast members to react to the news that the show’s current 14th season will be its last.

Incredibly sad about the news that @NCISLA won’t be coming back to give you guys another season but man what an amazing accomplishment…14 seasons!

S/o to the best fans & crew in the world! I’m eternally grateful for the opportunity. Special Agent Devin Rountree signing off. — Caleb Castille (@CalebCastille) January 21, 2023

“Incredibly sad about the news that @NCISLA won’t be coming back to give you guys another season, but man, what an amazing accomplishment,” Castille tweeted on Friday, January 20. “14 seasons! [Shout out] to the best fans [and] crew in the world! I’m eternally grateful for the opportunity. Special Agent Devin Rountree signing off.”

Eric Christian Olsen, meanwhile, waxed nostalgic on Instagram. “What a spectacular journey we all shared,” wrote the actor, whose Marty Deeks became a regular character in Season 2.

And Daniela Ruah, who plays Kensi Byle on the show, posted an Instagram update about the show’s longevity early on Saturday, January 21. “From Season 1 to Season 14, from 24 [years] old to 39, it has been an absolute dream,” she wrote. “So many feelings to process and too many words to say. I will save them for a later date… I’m so, so grateful to have been a part of this NCIS: LA family. The show lasted this long because of all of you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniela Ruah (@danielaruah)

Medalion Rahimi, the actor behind NCIS: Los Angeles character Fatima Namazi, remarked on the news in an Instagram Story update. “What a journey,” she wrote. “So grateful to you all. Thank you @cbstvstudios for the wonderful memories.”

And Erik Palladino, who has recurred as Vostanik Sabatino since Season 3, lavished praise on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast in his Instagram Stories. In his captions, Palladino commended Chris O’Donnell (“total pro”), LL Cool J (“generous, as cool as it gets, and kind”), Ruah and Olsen (“all series regulars should follow your blueprint”), Castille (“you, young man, are a find”), and Medallion (“a lovelier actress does not exist”).

CBS announced on Friday that NCIS: Los Angeles would conclude with its Season 14 finale — and series finale — on May 14. “For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. “It’s no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise. From day one, the cast, producers, and crew were amazing network/studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen. We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve.”

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 10/9c, CBS