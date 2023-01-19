‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Canceled at HBO Max After 2 Seasons

HBO Max‘s Gossip Girl reboot will not be moving forward following its ongoing second season at the streamer as the series’ co-creator revealed the cancellation news on social media.

Joshua Safran who collaborated with Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz to bring this more modern version of the cult classic show to HBO Max took to Twitter to thank his colleagues and the fans. “So here’s the goss: it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce GOSSIP GIRL will not be continuing on HBO Max,” he tweeted. “The EPs and I will forever be grateful to: the network and studio for their faith and support; the writers for their devious brains and dexterous talent; the superstar cast for being the greatest of collaborators and friends; and the crew for their hard work, dedication, and love for the project.”

“This was honestly the greatest set I ever worked on, top to bottom,” Safran continued. And he isn’t letting the show’s cancellation at HBO Max be the final word as he revealed, “We are currently looking for another home, but in this climate, that might prove an uphill battle, and so if this is the end, at least we went out on the highest of highs.”

Wrapping up his statement on social media Safran wrote, “Thank you for watching, and I hope you’ll tune into the finale next Thursday to see how it all comes together. xoxo. ps. a big thank you to all the GG fans around the world. You’re the reason we came back in the first place, and who knows, maybe the reason we will meet again. Much love.”

Gossip Girl‘s second season on HBO Max debuted on December 1, 2022, and has yet to drop its final episode on the platform. A reboot of the 2007 CW series, the new Gossip Girl follows Manhattan elite teens who must be careful about what the anonymous Gossip Girl could reveal about them. Season 1 of the reboot kicked off in July 2021.

The cast of Gossip Girl includes Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, Savannah Lee Smith, and Grace Duah. Meanwhile, original Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg guest stars. Stay tuned to see if Gossip Girl lands somewhere else, and don’t miss the final episode when it’s released on HBO Max.

Gossip Girl, Season 2, Thursdays, HBO Max