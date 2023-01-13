Just like its predecessor, History of the World, Part II has a stacked list of guest stars. Mel Brooks introduces them in the first History of the World, Part II teaser trailer, released Friday, January 13 by Hulu. And featured in the funny promo are Danny DeVito, Taika Waititi, Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen, and scores of more stars.

The eight-episode sketch series premieres Monday, March 6 with two episodes. Two new episodes will drop daily, with the finale available on Thursday, March 9.

“After waiting over 40 years there is finally a sequel to the seminal Mel Brooks film, History of the World, Part I, with each episode featuring a variety of sketches that take us through different periods of human history,” Hulu teases of the series, which stars Brooks, Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, and Ike Barinholtz.

Joining the stars (who write and executive produce the series along with EGOT-winner Brooks and David Stassen) is a list of guest stars that is the definition of star-studded. Additional cast announced January 13 include: Pamela Adlon, Tim Baltz, Zazie Beetz, Jillian Bell, Dove Cameron, D’Arcy Carden, Ronny Chieng, Rob Corddry, David Duchovny, Hannah Einbinder, Jay Ellis, Josh Gad, Kimiko Glenn, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Jake Johnson, Richard Kind, Johnny Knoxville, Lauren Lapkus, Jenifer Lewis, Poppy Liu, Joe Lo Truglio, Jason Mantzoukas, Ken Marino, Jack McBrayer, Zahn McClarnon, Charles Melton, Kumail Nanjiani, Brock O’Hurn, Andrew Rannells, Emily Ratajkowski, Sam Richardson, Nick Robinson, Sarah Silverman, Timothy Simons, J.B. Smoove, David Wain, Reggie Watts, and Tyler James Williams.

Can we go ahead and call this the most exciting cast of 2023?

The teaser also reveals who some of the stars will be playing. Rogen is Noah (you know, of the ark), Ellis is Jesus Christ, Kroll is Judas, Barinholtz is Ulysses S. Grant, Beetz is Mary Magdalene, Cameron is Princess Anastasia, Waititi is Sigmund Freud, Chieng is Kublai Khan, Knoxville is Rasputin, Einbinder is Amelia Earheart, Johnson is Marco Polo, and Sykes is Harriet Tubman, with more characters to be revealed.

History of the World, Part II is executive produced by Kevin Salter, David Greenbaum, and Christie Smith. Alice Mathias, David Stassen, Nick Kroll, and Lance Bangs directed the eight-episode season, which is a production of Searchlight Television and 20th Television.

History of the World, Part II, Two-Episode Series Premiere, Monday, March 6, Hulu (Two Episodes Daily Through March 9)