Lisa Marie Presley Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Rushed to Hospital

Lisa Marie Presley at the 2023 Annual Golden Globe Awards
Just days after appearing at the 2023 Golden Globes in celebration of Elvis‘ nomination, Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital after EMTs responded to a cardiac arrest call from her home.

Paramedics performed CPR on Presley on Thursday inside her Calabasas house before rushing her to the hospital, according to TMZ. It’s also reported she went into “full arrest” and someone administered epinephrine at the scene at least once to help Presley regain a pulse.

Deputies responded to a call in Calabasas for a woman in her 50s after she had a cardiac arrest, a spokesperson revealed to The Hollywood Reporter. That person also shared that the fire department was on the scene and got a pulse before the woman was taken to West Hills hospital.

It is currently unknown what condition she is in, but her mother, Priscilla Presley, has arrived at the hospital where she is receiving treatment to be at her daughter’s side.

The 54-year-old singer, songwriter, and child of Elvis Presley was just at the award show on January 10 to see actor Austin Butler win a Golden Globe for his portrayal of the King of Rock n’ Roll’s titular movie.

Lisa Marie Presley has three children, including actress Riley Keough. She is currently the owner of Graceland, her father’s famous Memphis estate, and previously owned Elvis Presley Enterprise before selling off the business in 2005.

Lisa Marie Presley

