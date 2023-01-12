FX Announces ‘DAVE’ Season 3, Plus ‘Sin Eater’, ‘Dear Mama’, & ‘Legacy of J Dilla’ Docuseries

FX revealed its first wave of returning and new series in 2023, including DAVE season 3 and three docuseries entitled Sin Eater, The Legacy of J Dilla, and Dear Mama. These shows will debut in the coming months following the previously announced premiere of the sixth and final season of Snowfall on February 22.

The New York Times Presents: Sin Eater

The first documentary under “The New York Times Presents” banner, Sin Eater, is a two-part series about infamous Hollywood P.I. Anthony Pellicano, whose practice of harassing and intimidating his victims ultimately landed him in prison for wiretapping and racketeering. “The Times obtained nearly the entire FBI case file, including audio recordings of Hollywood stars and powerbrokers that have never aired publicly,” according to the official synopsis. “Using these tapes and confidential documents, “Sin Eater” investigates how the rich and powerful in Hollywood got an edge over the legal system and faced few consequences when Pellicano was exposed.”

Executive Producers are Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, Liz Day, Jason Stallman, Sam Dolnick, Stephanie Preiss, and Esther Dere. Dere also serves as the Showrunner of The New York Times Presents. Rachel Abrams is Senior Producer.

The New York Times Presents: Sin Eater premieres Friday, March 10, on FX and Hulu.

DAVE Season 3

The comedy series from rapper and comedian Dave Burd returns, following the titular character as he’s headlining his first-ever tour and looking for love along the way. “But as he and the gang crisscross America, they discover firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is – and how often fame puts pressure on love and friendship,” says an official synopsis for the upcoming season.

DAVE stars Dave Burd as “Dave” (also co-creator, executive producer, and writer); GaTa as “GaTa;” Andrew Santino as Mike; Taylor Misiak as Ally; Travis Bennett as “Elz” and Christine Ko as “Emma.”

FX’s DAVE Season 3 premieres Wednesday, April 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX and streaming the next day on Hulu. DAVE will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories internationally.

The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla

The Legacy of J Dilla is a documentary featuring the prolific musician, producer, and visionary J Dilla.

Born James Dewitt Yancey, the Detroit native who came to be known as J Dilla, started rapping and making beats as a kid. He grew into a visionary music producer, rapper, and artist who left an undeniable mark on the hip-hop landscape, working with artists like Erykah Badu, Busta Rhymes, A Tribe Called Quest, and D’Angelo. Dilla’s influence has been celebrated far more since his death than it was while he was alive, but mainstream recognition remains elusive.

With exclusive access to Dilla’s family, the film is an intimate portrait of a creative powerhouse, and it explores the complications that have arisen as so many people try to control his legacy. “I’m a Detroiter, and I’m a fighter,” his mother, Maureen Yancey, says. “I will stay in there, and I will fight. I won’t let anybody put my son down, what I do for him down, because I’m here to lift up his music, his legacy.”

The doc is produced and directed by Christopher Frierson and Esther Dere.

The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla premieres Friday, April 7 at 10 p.m. ET simultaneously on FX and Hulu.

Dear Mama

FX’s Dear Mama is a five-episode docuseries focusing on the lives and legacies of revolutionary activist Afeni and her son Tupac Shakur from award-winning director Allen Hughes.

According to the network, the doc will five-part series is set to play out differently than a traditional documentary with a unique audio and video experience.

“Tupac’s timeless message is undeniable as beats evaporate into soundscapes and his lyrics revealed to be mantras of passion and politics,” according to an official synopsis. “It eschews strict chronology for a style that slides back and forth in time, finding linkages between mother and son, 1970s and 1990s, Black activism and Hip Hop, that highlight how much has and has not changed in the struggle for human rights. Through this technique, the eras speak to each other and melt time away, shifting the dual narratives into one definitive portrait of a global superstar and the woman who shaped him, forever linked by love and fate.”

FX’s Dear Mama will premiere Friday, April 21, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and stream the next day on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, with one new episode each subsequent week. All episodes will stream the next day on Hulu. Dear Mama will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories internationally.