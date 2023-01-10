Golden Globe Winner Ke Huy Quan Reunites With Steven Spielberg Nearly 30 Years After ‘Indiana Jones’
It’s an Indiana Jones reunion! Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan won his first Golden Globe during Sunday night’s ceremony, and he took the opportunity to thank Steven Spielberg for giving him his first acting role during his speech. During a commercial break, the stars reunited to share a hug.
Quan gave his speech through tears of joy as he looked back on being a child star, reflecting on the difficulty he faced booking roles after films like Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies.
“I was raised to never forget where I came from and to always remember who gave me my first opportunity. I’m so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight. Steven, thank you,” Quan said as he accepted the award for Best Supporting Actor in a motion picture. The Fabelmans director (who also won Best Director at the Globes on January 10) blew Quan a kiss from the crowd.
Spielberg created The Fabelmans with Pulitzer and Tony-winning playwright and frequent collaborator Tony Kushner. Kushner’s husband, Mark Harris, shared photos of Quan and Spielberg hugging during a Golden Globes ad break on Twitter shortly after Quan’s win.
“Sometimes the best stuff happens during the commercials,” Harris tweeted. Check out the sweet photos, below.
Sometimes the best stuff happens during the commercials. pic.twitter.com/lwRvpX7oW9
— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) January 11, 2023
Quan continued: “When I started my career as a child actor in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, I felt so lucky to have been chosen. As I grew older, I started to wonder if that was it, if that was just luck. For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer; no matter what I did, I would never surpass what I achieved as a kid. Thankfully, more than 30 years later, two guys thought of me. They remembered that kid, and they gave me an opportunity to try again.”
The 51-year-old star looked back on his time in Indiana Jones on the red carpet ahead of the show, saying he’s interested in a spinoff series of the beloved film franchise and even a Goonies sequel (Spielberg contributed to the 1985 film’s story and was an executive producer).
Speaking of Indiana Jones on the Happy Sad Confused podcast earlier on January 10, Quan said, “I love the character of Short Round. He’s funny and courageous and saves Indy’s ass. If Disney or Lucasfilm ever come to me and say, ‘We want to do a Short Round spinoff,’ I’m there man! I love that character so much and it would just be incredible to revisit so many years later.”
Speaking of a potential Goonies sequel on the Golden Globes red carpet, Quan told Variety, “We have Steven Spielberg here tonight, so that would be a perfect question to ask him.”
“I always want it to happen,” he continued. “When I was unemployed, I wanted it to happen so bad and I was hoping it would come along. We tried, honestly, we tried for so many years. I don’t know if it’ll ever happen or not, but fingers crossed.”
Fingers crossed Quan and his co-star Michelle Yeoh (now a fellow winner tonight) get more EEAAO love at the Oscars!