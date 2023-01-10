It’s an Indiana Jones reunion! Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan won his first Golden Globe during Sunday night’s ceremony, and he took the opportunity to thank Steven Spielberg for giving him his first acting role during his speech. During a commercial break, the stars reunited to share a hug.

Quan gave his speech through tears of joy as he looked back on being a child star, reflecting on the difficulty he faced booking roles after films like Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies.

“I was raised to never forget where I came from and to always remember who gave me my first opportunity. I’m so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight. Steven, thank you,” Quan said as he accepted the award for Best Supporting Actor in a motion picture. The Fabelmans director (who also won Best Director at the Globes on January 10) blew Quan a kiss from the crowd.

Spielberg created The Fabelmans with Pulitzer and Tony-winning playwright and frequent collaborator Tony Kushner. Kushner’s husband, Mark Harris, shared photos of Quan and Spielberg hugging during a Golden Globes ad break on Twitter shortly after Quan’s win.

“Sometimes the best stuff happens during the commercials,” Harris tweeted. Check out the sweet photos, below.

Sometimes the best stuff happens during the commercials. pic.twitter.com/lwRvpX7oW9 — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) January 11, 2023