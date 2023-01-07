Josh Radnor ‘Wouldn’t Turn Down an Invitation’ to ‘How I Met Your Father’

The Hulu sitcom How I Met Your Father has already connected itself to its predecessor, the CBS comedy How I Met Your Mother, with various Easter eggs and crossover appearances. Most notably, Cobie Smulders reprised the part of Robin Scherbatsky in March 2022’s How I Met Your Father Season 1 finale. Could Josh Radnor be next?

The actor says he wouldn’t mind returning to the role of Ted Mosby. “I had a really sweet email exchange with Hilary Duff,” he told Newsweek in a new interview. “We kind of went back and forth about being the ‘I’ on How I Met Your dot dot dot. … [Hilary] has said publicly she’d love to have me on, so I wouldn’t turn down an invitation.”

In the meantime, Radnor is busy promoting Prime Video’s Hunters, on which he plays actor and master-of-disguise Lonny Flash. The conspiracy thriller is returning for its second and final season on Friday, February 21, following a years-long hiatus.

“You know, it’s funny, there’s a two-year gap between the first season and the second season, so it felt our characters are kind of grudgingly reuniting with each other on the show, but we as actors, we’re thrilled and excited to be back together again,” Radnor told Newsweek. “For such a dark show, we really have a light, funny vibe with each other.”

In addition to Hunters, Radnor has also filled his post–HIMYM years with full-time roles in the PBS period drama Mercy Street and the NBC musical drama Rise. He also guest-starred on Grey’s Anatomy and voiced Durpleton in the Netflix series Centaurworld. More recently, he played Lizzy Caplan’s onscreen husband in the FX on Hulu series Fleishman Is in Trouble.

How I Met Your Father, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, January 24, Hulu