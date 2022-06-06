9 Burning Questions We Have for ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 8

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 16, “An Earlier Heaven.”]

Madison’s (Kim Dickens) back, baby Mo’s gone, PADRE is (probably) evil and most of the gang is drifting aimlessly downriver, except for the two who are headed to a mysterious ship. Yeah, there’s a whole lot to process at the end of “An Earlier Heaven” — so we’re breaking down our biggest questions heading into Fear The Walking Dead’s next season.

Why Is PADRE Stealing Kids?

This is the major question heading into next season. We know PADRE is a land of no attachments and no emotion, and it’s all about separating children from their parents and taking them to a mysterious facility. But why? What are they doing with them? It’s easy to assume it has something to do with “re-building the world,” and Madison, at least, feels confident that PADRE gives the young’uns a better life than they’d otherwise have. But is PADRE’s motive that easily guessed, or is a twist in store?

Is PADRE Affiliated with CRM?

Speaking of stealing kids, CRM kind of did that on World Beyond. In fact, CRM had an entire program dedicated to instructing exceptionally bright kids in hopes that they’d grow up to develop a cure for the zombie virus. Is PADRE part of CRM’s network? It’s not outside the realm of possibility given that CRM has shown up on this show before.

What’s Up with Madison’s Brainwashing?

While Madison does remember key pieces of her history — her children, the Dell Diamond fire, etc. — it seems like there are gaps in her memory where handing over the children to PADRE is concerned. As Ava noted, Madison seemed not to remember her or her daughter in the slightest, and since the writing draws attention to it, we doubt she was just acting. Is PADRE brainwashing her somehow, and if so, what don’t they want her to remember? And for that matter, why do they only communicate with her through tinny little speakers?

How Did Madison Survive the Dell Diamond?

In “An Earlier Heaven,” the most explanation we get for how Madison escaped a stadium full of flaming walkers is, “I’m full of surprises.” It’s a badass line, but in Season 8 we’re hoping for a little more. A flashback sequence would be awesome, but that might require filming at the Dell Diamond. So, a mere explanation of how it happened would suffice. Did PADRE save her? Did she get out on her own? Will we ever know for sure?

Is Charlie Going to Die (and Will Madison Learn About Nick?)

Everyone’s safety is uncertain as we head into Season 8, but perhaps no character’s survival is less guaranteed than Charlie (Alexa Nisenson). She has fatal radiation poisoning, and as she said goodbye to Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), it seemed like she didn’t have long to live. Of course, that begs another huge question: what will Madison do when, or if, she finds out that Charlie killed Nick (Frank Dillane)? We doubt Madison would ruthlessly kill an already-dying child, but we also can’t imagine she’ll shrug and get over it. And if she finds out… who’s going to tell her?

What Does the Future Hold for Strand?

We’re not getting a Madison-Alicia reunion, but we’re still pretty excited about this one. Madison and Strand (Colman Domingo) have been friends, enemies and drinking buddies several times over throughout Fear’s seasons, so it’s impossible to know how they’ll react to each other once they’re in the same room. Madison probably won’t be happy to learn how Strand’s Tower shenanigans hurt her daughter, and Strand might have some reservations about what Madison’s done at PADRE. But in the end, we’re predicting these two will be pals again. After everything they’ve done, they might even be better equipped to understand each other now.

Are We Getting a Madison Clark Redemption Arc?

At the end of “An Earlier Heaven,” Madison tells Morgan (Lennie James), in no uncertain terms, that she’s “gone,” but there’s still a chance for him. While she might not remember it, it’s clear Madison feels badly about what she’s done for PADRE. Are we going to see her try to make amends, or even see her try to take down the mysterious organization? We haven’t seen PADRE yet, but we’re pretty sure that if anyone’s capable of burning the place to the ground, it’s her.

Will We Ever See Alicia Again?

Season 8 might not offer us answers on this question, so we’re trying not to get our hopes up. Madison seemed relieved to learn her daughter’s death wasn’t a sure thing, even if she says she has no interest in seeing her again. But if Madison eventually feels she’d redeemed herself to the point where finding her daughter wouldn’t tarnish the memories Alicia has of her, will the show’s storyline pivot to a search for Alicia? How will Madison set aside the fact that her daughter might be out there somewhere? Alycia Debnam-Carey is done with Fear for now, but we’re still betting that a Madison-Alicia reunion is on the horizon… in Season 8, 9, 10 or whenever.

Does Anyone Remember Skidmark?

He was confirmed alive! We’re guessing this adorable little orange fellow might go the way of Tobias (Lincoln A. Castellanos) and all the kids who helped repair the airplane in Season 5, but hey, who knows? Maybe when we eventually get our Madison-Alicia reunion, we’ll get a Daniel (Ruben Blades)-Skidmark reunion, too. It’s what they deserve.

Fear The Walking Dead, Returns 2022, AMC