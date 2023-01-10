Baywatch star Pamela Anderson is telling her side of the story in upcoming Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, which gives viewers an intimate look at her life and career.

“I want to take control of the narrative for the first time,” Anderson says in the new trailer (watch below) for the much-anticipated doc, which lands on the streamer on Tuesday, January 31.

The teaser, set to a remix of The Cardigans’ 90s classic “Lovefool,” shows the former Playboy model reflecting on the highs and lows of her career, including the infamous leaked sex tape and relentless media scrutiny.

Directed by Ryan White (The Keepers), Pamela, a love story gives Anderson the platform to detail her own journey “from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist, and doting mother.” With the use of personal video and diaries, the Canadian-born star shares her rise to fame, rocky romances, and the infamous sex tape with ex-husband Tommy Lee.

“I had to make a career out of the pieces left, but I’m not the damsel in distress,” Anderson says at one point in the trailer. “I put myself in crazy situations… and survived them.”

Speaking with People, White said, “[Anderson] gave us carte blanche to use the archival [footage for] how we thought best told the story. It’s a sign of how authentically Pamela has lived her life. She owns every part of her life — the good, the bad, and the ugly. It’s an incredibly vulnerable but brave way to live.”

“She told me, ‘Ask me anything — nothing is off limits,'” White added. “But in regards to the edit, she didn’t play any role at all. She has no interest in seeing the final film because for her it’s all about the experience of making something and staying in that moment.”

The documentary is produced by Jessica Hargrave, Julia Nottingham, and Anderson and Lee’s older son Brandon Thomas Lee.

Pamela, a love story, Premieres, Tuesday, January 31, Netflix