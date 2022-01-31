Where Are the Major Players of ‘Pam & Tommy’ Now?

In the age of cell-phone videos and cloud hacks, sex tape leaks seem more common now than they were in the 1990s, when Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee assumed that keeping a Hi8 cassette tape under lock and key would keep it private.

But then a disgruntled contractor named Rand Gauthier apparently shattered that illusion. Gauthier told Rolling Stone in 2014 that he was the one who stole Anderson and Lee’s sex tape from the then-spouses’ Malibu mansion in 1995.

With Hulu retelling that seedy story in the new series Pam & Tommy, here’s what happened to Anderson, Lee, and Gauthier—and what became of Milton “Uncle Miltie” Ingley, the adult-film veteran to whom Gauthier said he handed over the tape.

Pam & Tommy, Series Premiere, Wednesday, February 2, Hulu

Pamela Anderson

Anderson still pops up on screen from time to time. She had a cameo as her Baywatch character in the TV show’s 2017 film adaptation, for example, and she starred in the French-language miniseries Sur-Vie that same year. And in 2018, she appeared as herself in the teen comedy SPF-18.

The actress is also the namesake of The Pamela Anderson Foundation, which “supports organizations and individuals that stand on the front lines in the protection of human, animal, and environmental rights.” And on the personal side, she announced on January 20 that she and her fourth husband, Dan Hayhurst, were splitting after one year of marriage.

Tommy Lee

With the rest of his Mötley Crüe bandmates, Lee released four new songs for the soundtrack of The Dirt, a 2019 film adaptation of the autobiography penned by the band’s members. Mötley Crüe is also gearing up for an upcoming studio tour alongside Def Leopard, Poison, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. The tour is due to kick off this summer, unless it is delayed by the pandemic, as it has been twice before.

In March 2018, Tommy claimed son Brandon Lee assaulted him at his home in Calabasas, CA, and Brandon later told People in a statement that the altercation was the result of “my father’s alcoholism” and he “wanted my dad’s hopeful sobriety and recovery to be a private family matter.”

Rand Gauthier

At last report, Gauthier had moved to Santa Rosa, California, and was working as the owner of Q Electrical Services, a company that “specializes in wiring motor controllers and equipment used to control the speed of machinery,” according to his WordPress blog. His hobbies include cars, motorcycles, tennis, and tae kwon do, and an online bio reveals he was working on a book Balance of Duality to investigate “the nature of magic and symbolism in religion.”

Milton Ingley

Ingley died in 2006 at age 54, according to AVN.com. (NSFW link alert!) Sharon Mitchell, a friend of the porn actor-turned-director, told the site that Ingley moved to Amsterdam in 1997 and “[traveled] throughout Europe, the way he lived life: fast and hard.” But the Vietnam vet moved back to the States after succumbing to Agent Orange exposure symptoms, Mitchell said.

“Some say Milton grew tired of life; diabetes had left him blind. He ate too much, lived hard, f—ked a lot, loved a lot, and laughed more. For a man like that to be inactive is like a death sentence, I think,” Mitchell added. “I will miss my friend Milton, but I know he’s OK, because ‘the deal is,’ as he would say, he had a lot of fun here.”