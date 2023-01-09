‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Teaser Shows Rydell High Before Danny & Sandy (VIDEO)

Grease is the word. Paramount+ has dropped the first look at its upcoming Grease prequel, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, and it feels like Glee went back in time to the 1950s.

“Witness the rise of the original girl gang,” the teaser trailer says as Rydell High’s students sing through the halls. The original musical series premieres April 6 exclusively on Paramount+, and at least one of the songs in the TV musical series will be a new rendition of the titular song. Paramount announced the release date, teaser, and new series art for the show during its Television Critics Association presentation on January 9.

Rise of the Pink Ladies takes place four years before the original Grease. “In 1954 before rock ‘n’ roll ruled,” Paramount+ teases, “Before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.” The prequel features all new characters with Marisa Davila as Jane Facciano, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia Valdovinos, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia Zdunowski, and Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy Nakagawa.

Meet the “original girl gang” in the teaser video, above.

'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' cover art

Paramount+

Additional cast includes Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally, and Jackie Hoffman as Assistant Principal McGee.

It comes from showrunner, writer, director, and executive producer Annabel Oakes, director and executive producer Alethea Jones, executive music producer Justin Tranter, and director and choreographer Jamal Sims. Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey executive produce for Temple Hill, Adam Fishbach also executive produces and Alethea Jones directed the pilot plus two more episodes and executive produces. Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey executive produce via PICTURESTART, and it’s produced by Grace Gilroy.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new original series that will introduce an incredible cast of young stars in the making and electrifying musical numbers you will fall in love with,” Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount Television Studios & Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, said in a statement when the series began production in January 2022. “Annabel and Alethea have managed to brilliantly capture the spirit of the iconic beloved classic film which like Rise of the Pink Ladies, is both set in the past but relevant to the present.”

The 10-episode season will drop new installments each Thursday following the April 6 debut. The show will premiere on April 7 in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France. The premiere date in South Korea will be announced at a later date. Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. and Canada will be able to stream new episodes Thursdays, with subscribers in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France coming on Fridays.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Series Premiere, Thursday, April 6, Paramount+

