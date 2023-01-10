Golden Globes Back on TV, Prince Harry on ‘Late Show,’ Hostage and Kidnap Crises on ‘FBI’ Shows

Joe Pugliese/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Golden Globe Awards

8/7c

Can the Golden Globes ceremony work its way back into Hollywood’s, and TV’s, good graces? This year could decide its future, as an allegedly reformed Hollywood Foreign Press Association rebounds from multiple ethical scandals and an acknowledged lack of diversity within its ranks. Returning to NBC, which dropped the broadcast last year, the Globes enlists comedian Jerrod Carmichael (Rothaniel) as host, with Eddie Murphy receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award for his film career and producer Ryan Murphy (no relation) accepting the Carol Burnett Award for his many breakthroughs in TV. Top TV nominations include, for drama, Better Call Saul, The Crown, House of the Dragon, Ozark and (yay) Severance; for comedy, Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building and Wednesday; for limited series, Black Bird, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, The Dropout, Pam & Tommy and The White Lotus.

60 Minutes/YouTube

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

11:35/10:35c

What more is there left for Prince Harry to say? Maybe he’ll lighten up a bit in the presence of satirist Stephen Colbert as the Duke of Sussex and the author of the newly published Spare makes his exclusive late-night appearance. Although who knows where this media blitz might take him next.

Bennett Raglin/CBS

FBI

8/7c

Bucking past precedent that other networks go into repeat mode against once-upon-a-time ratings juggernauts like the Globes, all three of CBS’ FBI dramas are new, starting with a crisis on the mothership when Joint Operations Command analyst Kelly Moran (Taylor Anthony Miller) is taken hostage. Later, on FBI: Most Wanted (10/9c), the kidnapping of a disgraced state police detective is linked to an earlier case. On FBI: International (9/8c), the Fly Team investigates the suspicious death of an American basketball player who was playing for a Lithuanian team. Joining the crew: Zoey McKenna (Kelley Missal), a new agent assigned by Dandridge (Michael Torpey).

ABC/Matt Miller

Will Trent

10/9c

The unconventional crime drama inspired by Karin Slaughter’s novels continues its search for a missing girl, whose father (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) isn’t helping matters by drunkenly shooting one of the suspects. The volatile dad also has a history with Will (Ramón Rodríguez) and Angie (Erika Christensen), all survivors of a broken foster-care system. Back on the job, Will’s reluctance to keep his new partner Faith (Iantha Richardson) in the loop is likely to have negative consequences.

Inside Tuesday TV: