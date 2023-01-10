Golden Globes Back on TV, Prince Harry on ‘Late Show,’ Hostage and Kidnap Crises on ‘FBI’ Shows
The Golden Globe Awards turns 80, back on NBC after internal scandal knocked it off the air. Prince Harry dishes with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show. On CBS and ABC, crime dramas air all-new episodes, including the FBI and Rookie franchises and ABC’s new Will Trent.
Golden Globe Awards
Can the Golden Globes ceremony work its way back into Hollywood’s, and TV’s, good graces? This year could decide its future, as an allegedly reformed Hollywood Foreign Press Association rebounds from multiple ethical scandals and an acknowledged lack of diversity within its ranks. Returning to NBC, which dropped the broadcast last year, the Globes enlists comedian Jerrod Carmichael (Rothaniel) as host, with Eddie Murphy receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award for his film career and producer Ryan Murphy (no relation) accepting the Carol Burnett Award for his many breakthroughs in TV. Top TV nominations include, for drama, Better Call Saul, The Crown, House of the Dragon, Ozark and (yay) Severance; for comedy, Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building and Wednesday; for limited series, Black Bird, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, The Dropout, Pam & Tommy and The White Lotus.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
What more is there left for Prince Harry to say? Maybe he’ll lighten up a bit in the presence of satirist Stephen Colbert as the Duke of Sussex and the author of the newly published Spare makes his exclusive late-night appearance. Although who knows where this media blitz might take him next.
FBI
Bucking past precedent that other networks go into repeat mode against once-upon-a-time ratings juggernauts like the Globes, all three of CBS’ FBI dramas are new, starting with a crisis on the mothership when Joint Operations Command analyst Kelly Moran (Taylor Anthony Miller) is taken hostage. Later, on FBI: Most Wanted (10/9c), the kidnapping of a disgraced state police detective is linked to an earlier case. On FBI: International (9/8c), the Fly Team investigates the suspicious death of an American basketball player who was playing for a Lithuanian team. Joining the crew: Zoey McKenna (Kelley Missal), a new agent assigned by Dandridge (Michael Torpey).
Will Trent
The unconventional crime drama inspired by Karin Slaughter’s novels continues its search for a missing girl, whose father (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) isn’t helping matters by drunkenly shooting one of the suspects. The volatile dad also has a history with Will (Ramón Rodríguez) and Angie (Erika Christensen), all survivors of a broken foster-care system. Back on the job, Will’s reluctance to keep his new partner Faith (Iantha Richardson) in the loop is likely to have negative consequences.
Inside Tuesday TV:
- Finding Your Roots (8/7c, PBS): Emmy winners Claire Danes and Jeff Daniels are the latest subjects of Henry Louis Gates Jr.’s genealogy series, discovering how their families’ past intersects with American history.
- The Resident (8/7c, Fox): When a storm causes a helicopter to crash, among the patients brought to Chastain is hospital nemesis Governor Betz (Steven Culp).
- The Rookie (8/7c, ABC): The officers’ search for a missing boy puts them in the crossfire of a drug war between rival games.
- Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger (streaming on Netflix): Probably not on the menu in the actor/comedian’s (Dave) stand-up set: political correctness.