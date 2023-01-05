New Faces on ‘Ghosts,’ Vicki Lawrence on ‘Kat,’ Game Night on ABC, BattleBots at War

Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Ghosts

8:30/7:30c

As the supernatural hit comedy returns from holiday hiatus, Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) are so thrilled to hire eager new assistant Freddie (Mike Lane) that Sam temporarily stops engaging with the ghosts only she can see. They are not amused. But Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) is uncharacteristically tickled, because Freddie has brought along his own spiritual baggage (Superstore’s deliriously dizzy Nichole Sakura) to whom he’s instantly drawn. In other ghostly news, Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) is chagrined to learn that his son Bjorn (Christian Jadah) from across the way is being bullied—which doesn’t mean he wants Pete (Richie Moriarty) to butt in with parenting advice.

LIsa Rose/FOX

Call Me Kat

9:30/8:30c

Comedy great Vicki Lawrence, who appeared opposite the late Leslie Jordan in the previous Fox sitcom The Cool Kids, makes a guest appearance as Lurlene, the mother of Phil (Jordan). She’s filling in as the café’s baker while Phil is away, which feels like a most appropriate tribute, but whether this gig has staying power remains to be seen.

ABC/Tyler Golden

Celebrity Jeopardy!

8/7c

On the same day that her Netflix dramedy Ginny & Georgia returns for a second season, Brianne Howey matches wits with Arrested Development’s Michael Cera and The Afterparty’s Zoë Chao in a quarterfinal game when the tournament resumes. Also returning with new episodes: The Chase (10/9c), with Victoria “The Queen” Groce as this week’s intimidating Chaser. On an all-unscripted night of programming until Grey’s Anatomy and its neighbors return late next month, The Parent Test (9/8c) sets up shop, contrasting parenting styles as families take on the Fine Dining Challenge and the Home Alone Challenge.

Discovery

Battlebots

Season Premiere 8/7c

An elite field of 50 teams from around the world convene with their combat robots at Las Vegas’ Caesars Entertainment Studios in hopes of qualifying for the BattleBots World Championship VII. Among the contenders: past champion and current Golden Bolt winner End Game, and reigning World Champion Tantrum, with all teams competing in a four-fight qualifying season, chasing the ultimate goal of taking home the top prize, The Giant Nut. Home teams from the USA take on challengers from Europe, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and South America as the high-tech battles rage on, with sportscaster Chris Rose and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian providing play-by-play analysis and Faruq Tauheed returning as Ring Announcer.

