Christine Brown Says She is ‘Definitely Not Leaving Sister Wives’ Despite Kody Split

Christine Brown might have left polygamist Kody Brown and filmed her final scenes at the family home in Flagstaff, Arizona, but she is not leaving Sister Wives just yet.

In a new TikTok video, the reality star announced that she will return to the hit TLC series despite separating from Kody in late 2021 and taking her leave from the Brown family. “I am definitely not leaving Sister Wives,” Christine shared in the video as she gave fans a tour of her new basement-turned-studio.

“This is, in fact, the set in my home!” she revealed as she took viewers around the basement of her Utah home, which has been transformed into a confessional set. “I’m so excited. You’re gonna love it! So, you can see behind me, this is where I sit. The producer sits at this lovely desk that he made behind me.”

While she noted that the set was unfinished, she described it as her “favorite room in the house.” She also showed off a bookshelf adorned with ornaments, hats, and various book sleeves, as well as the off-camera area where the producer and camera operators sit.

On Tuesday, December 27, Christine shared a TikTok video that she had filmed on her last day on set in Flagstaff, where the reality series is located. She described the moment as “a little bittersweet,” leading many fans to assume it was her final time on the show.

Again, in the latest video, Christine reiterated that she will still be part of the series when it returns for its 18th season. “I’m still doing Sister Wives. No worries, everybody. Take care,” she concluded.

Sister Wives, which revolves around Kody and his four wives, Christine, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn, is currently airing the final episodes of its 17th season on TLC.

Sister Wives, “One on One: Part 2,” Sunday, January 1, 10/9c, TLC