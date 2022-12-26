‘His Dark Materials’ Finale, Looking Back at 2022, Baking with Kids, ‘Letterkenny’ Returns

HBO

His Dark Materials

Series Finale 9/8c

Airing back-to-back, the final two episodes of the lavish adaptation of Philip Pullman’s enduring fantasy trilogy find young heroes Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Will (Amir Wilson) surviving great challenges and losses in their quest to advance good throughout the multiverse. In the penultimate chapter, war between the oppressive heavenly agent Metatron (Alex Hassell) and the freedom-loving people’s army rages on. In the finale, Will and Lyra learn more about the life-nourishing dark matter known as Dust as they undergo one more sacrifice.

ABC

The Year: 2022

Special 9/8c

Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts anchors the 12th annual retrospective of the past year’s high and low points, from the news that shook the world to the pop-culture figures who kept us entertained and gossiping. Joining Roberts from the ABC News team: fellow GMA anchors George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan, World News Tonight anchor David Muir, Nightline’s Juju Chang, chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, foreign correspondent James Longman and anchors Linsey Davis and Janai Norman.

John Russo

Kids Baking Championship

Season Premiere 8/7c

Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman welcome 12 new kid bakers, ages 10 to 13, into the kitchen for the 11th season of the Emmy-nominated competition series. A new twist: Each of the contestants also boasts business acumen, which will be tested in the weekly challenges. In the first round, the bakers learn about first impressions and how understanding color palettes can help sell their desserts and define their enterprise.

Lindsay Sarazin/Hulu

Letterkenny

Season Premiere

Welcome back to the small Canadian town that regards influencers as “influenzas.” (Works for me.) Over the comedy’s six-episode 11th season, the Hicks, Skids and Hockey Players of Letterkenny contend with such mighty matters as the best chip flavors, interlopers at beer league, lost dogs and a mystery at the church bake sale.

