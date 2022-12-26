‘His Dark Materials’ Finale, Looking Back at 2022, Baking with Kids, ‘Letterkenny’ Returns
The HBO fantasy His Dark Materials bows out with its final episodes. ABC News personalities look back at The Year: 2022. A new season of Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship tests the young contestants’ business savvy. A new season of Canada’s raucous comedy Letterkenny comes to Hulu.
His Dark Materials
Airing back-to-back, the final two episodes of the lavish adaptation of Philip Pullman’s enduring fantasy trilogy find young heroes Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Will (Amir Wilson) surviving great challenges and losses in their quest to advance good throughout the multiverse. In the penultimate chapter, war between the oppressive heavenly agent Metatron (Alex Hassell) and the freedom-loving people’s army rages on. In the finale, Will and Lyra learn more about the life-nourishing dark matter known as Dust as they undergo one more sacrifice.
The Year: 2022
Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts anchors the 12th annual retrospective of the past year’s high and low points, from the news that shook the world to the pop-culture figures who kept us entertained and gossiping. Joining Roberts from the ABC News team: fellow GMA anchors George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan, World News Tonight anchor David Muir, Nightline’s Juju Chang, chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, foreign correspondent James Longman and anchors Linsey Davis and Janai Norman.
Kids Baking Championship
Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman welcome 12 new kid bakers, ages 10 to 13, into the kitchen for the 11th season of the Emmy-nominated competition series. A new twist: Each of the contestants also boasts business acumen, which will be tested in the weekly challenges. In the first round, the bakers learn about first impressions and how understanding color palettes can help sell their desserts and define their enterprise.
Letterkenny
Welcome back to the small Canadian town that regards influencers as “influenzas.” (Works for me.) Over the comedy’s six-episode 11th season, the Hicks, Skids and Hockey Players of Letterkenny contend with such mighty matters as the best chip flavors, interlopers at beer league, lost dogs and a mystery at the church bake sale.
Inside Monday TV:
- Family Film Awards (8/7c, The CW): Only wholesome films need apply for these accolades, hosted by Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie and voted on by experts and readers of Popstar! Magazine.
- Celebrity IOU (9/8c, HGTV): NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama has nothing but gratitude for his former security guard and BFF for 20 years. In the latest installment of the pay-it-forward renovation show, Valderrama works with Drew and Jonathan Scott to transform his pal’s garage into a flex space with guest suite.
- Vir Das: Landing (streaming on Netflix): The Indian comedian, who has faced controversy and criminal charges in his home country for his outspoken commentaries, returns to Netflix for his fifth stand-up special.
- Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair (streaming on Peacock): At 73, the WWE hall-of-famer opens up about his colorful life and career in pro wrestling. Among others weighing in: Hulk Hogan, Mike Tyson and Post Malone.