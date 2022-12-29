‘Gold Rush’ Sneak Peek: Tensions Rise Between Fred & Christopher (VIDEO)

Tensions are rising between father and stepson in the Friday, December 30 episode of Gold Rush on Discovery.

While Fred has been dealing with breakdown after breakdown and other equipment issues all season, it comes to a head in this episode. The gears on a truck’s wheel have imploded. The bracket on a dozer has cracked. And when Fred speaks with JB, the other man shares that Christopher has been a little hard on some of the equipment. So the issues they’re having are due to operator error? Yes, that has a lot to do with it. “It’s hurting us pretty bad,” Fred says.

That means he has to talk to his stepson about a decision he’s made as a result of the issues, and their conversation starts with the reminder that they’re using old equipment. “The consensus is we’re going to pull you off the pile. We think that you’re operating the equipment a little bit too rough out there,” Fred says.

Christopher fights back, arguing he’s barely moving and blaming the equipment. But Fred stands his ground, reiterating that while “I know you’re not going to like it, we’re going to pull you off the pile, just keep it running.”

He goes on to say, “I’m not blaming you. What I’m saying is I’m going to pull you out to see if it is you. If the problem stops, it was obviously you and we’ll figure out why and we’ll retrain you on it and we’ll move forward at that point.” But that doesn’t go over well with Christopher, who insists, “I don’t need to be retrained.” He’s insulted, even as Fred once again tries to explain the situation. Watch the clip above for Christopher’s reaction.

Gold Rush, Fridays, 8/7c, Discovery