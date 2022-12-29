‘Gold Rush’ Sneak Peek: Tensions Rise Between Fred & Christopher (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments

Gold Rush

 More

Tensions are rising between father and stepson in the Friday, December 30 episode of Gold Rush on Discovery.

While Fred has been dealing with breakdown after breakdown and other equipment issues all season, it comes to a head in this episode. The gears on a truck’s wheel have imploded. The bracket on a dozer has cracked. And when Fred speaks with JB, the other man shares that Christopher has been a little hard on some of the equipment. So the issues they’re having are due to operator error? Yes, that has a lot to do with it. “It’s hurting us pretty bad,” Fred says.

That means he has to talk to his stepson about a decision he’s made as a result of the issues, and their conversation starts with the reminder that they’re using old equipment. “The consensus is we’re going to pull you off the pile. We think that you’re operating the equipment a little bit too rough out there,” Fred says.

Christopher fights back, arguing he’s barely moving and blaming the equipment. But Fred stands his ground, reiterating that while “I know you’re not going to like it, we’re going to pull you off the pile, just keep it running.”

'Gold Rush' Season 13 Sneak Peek: Sacrifice, Success — and a Bear?! (VIDEO)
Related

'Gold Rush' Season 13 Sneak Peek: Sacrifice, Success — and a Bear?! (VIDEO)

He goes on to say, “I’m not blaming you. What I’m saying is I’m going to pull you out to see if it is you. If the problem stops, it was obviously you and we’ll figure out why and we’ll retrain you on it and we’ll move forward at that point.” But that doesn’t go over well with Christopher, who insists, “I don’t need to be retrained.” He’s insulted, even as Fred once again tries to explain the situation. Watch the clip above for Christopher’s reaction.

Gold Rush, Fridays, 8/7c, Discovery

Gold Rush - Discovery Channel

Gold Rush where to stream

Gold Rush




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
The cast of NCIS - Brian Dietzen, Chris O'Donnell, Vanessa Lachey, Wilmer Valderrama, Adam Cole, Sean Murray, Katrina Law, Noah Mills, LL Cool J
1
‘NCIS’verse Crossover Preview: What to Expect in DC, Hawai’i & LA
Ronen Rubinstein, Rafael L. Silva, Oliver Stark, and Gina Torres in '9-1-1: Lone Star'
2
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: 7 Questions We Need Answered When Show Returns
3
Quinta Brunson on ‘Kimmel’ & More Best Late Night Interviews of 2022
Bella Thorne on the High Low with EmRata podcast
4
Bella Thorne Recalls Almost Being Fired by Disney Channel Over a Bikini
Claire Danes and Jesse in 'Fleishman Is in Trouble'
5
‘Fleishman’ Finale, ‘Coach Prime,’ Impossible Restaurant Rescues, ‘Deadline’ on BritBox