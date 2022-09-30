‘Gold Rush’ Season 13 Sneak Peek: Sacrifice, Success — and a Bear?! (VIDEO)

It’s a “do or die” season on Gold Rush, returning on Friday, September 30 on Discovery (and streaming the same day on discovery+), and TV Insider has an exclusive first look.

Will “miracles happen” in Season 13? The trailer offers a look at the ups and downs of what’s to come, 27-year-old Parker Schnabel bringing in some help from Australia, and some success — though if you ask them, they’re only halfway to their goal at that point, with 50,000 ounces of gold. Plus, there’s a bear?! Watch the video above for more.

Parker’s in his ninth season and is out to continue his rise to the top on Gold Rush. He confronts the challenges head-on, and his goal is to mine more gold in the Klondike than ever before while chasing his dream of expanding his operation from the Klondike to Alaska. Klondike Kingpin Tony Beets also has some challenges to deal with in Season 13. Against stacked odds, he puts it all on the line — including his children’s inheritance — to mine the White Channel, the oldest gold deposit in the Klondike. Will this risky strategy deliver enough gold to make the costs worthwhile?

Meanwhile, former Green Beret Fred Lewis is in his third year and out to prove he can strike it rich. He puts his house on the line and heads north to his remote claim on California Creek. But when he finds it blanketed in snow and covered in 30 feet of ice, all his plans are thrown up in the air. Plus, Young Guns Brandon and Brady Clayton join the lineup. Their family is in debt and their hand-to-mouth operation needs every grain of gold they can find to allow them to mine the Golden Acres they’ve discovered — where the gold is twice as rich as the rest of the Klondike.

Gold Rush, Season 13 Premiere, Friday, September 30, 8/7c, Discovery