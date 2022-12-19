‘Jack Ryan’ Cast on How Season 3 Mirrors Current World Conflicts (VIDEO)

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is almost back for Season 3 and the show is tackling a topical story, even if that was never the initial intention, according to star John Krasinski.

Sitting down alongside costars Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly, the men reflected on the show’s very prescient Season 3 arc which reflects the current situation unfolding in Eastern Europe, primarily the war between Ukraine and Russia. “Any mirroring of what’s happening in real life to our show is absolutely and utterly heartbreaking, that’s the truth,” Krasinski tells TV Insider’s Ileane Rudolph.

“We came up with this idea three years ago, we had wrapped the season of the show before the conflict even came into the purview of the world,” the actor adds. “But it’s just horrifying to see that something we wrote to be so larger than life that there couldn’t be any possibility that it could happen in real life, not only happening in real life, but happening at a level that is ten times as scary and horrifying as our show, it’s something that we all take very very seriously,” Krasinski acknowledges. ” And something that we certainly never intended as the show was already done before it happened.”

In Season 3 of Prime Video’s globe-trotting action-thriller series, Jack Ryan (Krasinski) is working as a CIA case officer in Rome when he’s tipped off that the Sokol Project, a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire, is being resurrected decades after it was believed to have been shut down. “Jack Ryan usually starts every episode having a hunch that is gonna get him and potentially the world in a lot of trouble and this season he has a hunch about an old group being reactivated now,” Krasinski confirms.

“And if his hunch is correct, then there would be a lot of dominoes falling in Eastern Europe,” the actor continues, noting the heightened stakes. “That could lead us to world war, so basically it’s a season where he believes something much much bigger is afoot when the CIA doesn’t quite believe it’s anything more than just a routine thing they should keep their eyes on.”

Will he find success in his mission to uncover the truth and end the Sokol Project’s progress? Only time will tell. See what else Krasinski, Pierce, and Kelly had to say in the full video interview, above, and don’t miss Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan when it returns to Prime Video this winter.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, January 21, Prime Video