Rachael Kirkconnell From ‘The Bachelor’ Addresses Racism Controversy in New Video

Controversial The Bachelorcontestant Rachael Kirkconnell has recorded a video in which she addresses the changes she is making going forward after past racist actions.

And she urged fans who have been “defending” her to “please stop.”

The 24-year-old graphic designer from Georgia is one of the final three contestants battling to win the final rose from Matt James.

But she has been hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons after photos surfaced of her attending an antebellum-themed plantation party in 2018. Snaps also appeared online of her dressed as a Native American, and a viral Tiktok showed her “liking” posts with the Confederate flag and sharing QAnon conspracy theories.

Now, two weeks after making a written apology (below), Kirkconnell has opened up on camera.

“Things will never change if we don’t all work together in working towards the racial progress and this unity that we want,” she said in a video shared to Instagram. She added that “the first big step” is “white people stepping up and taking accountability.”

She continued: “I want and need to use my privilege and my platform, that I so do not deserve, just to shine a light on these issues and try and do what I can to you know take a step in the right direction.”

In pledging to be more pro-active in campaigning against racism, she insisted: “I’ve come to realize that sitting aside and hiding in the corner…that doesn’t help anyone or anything.”

Kirkconnell also admitted that she had received messages from people telling her that she had done nothing wrong.

“If you are in my comments or defending me anywhere telling people that I did nothing wrong, that there’s nothing to be hurt about, there’s nothing to be angry about or offended about, please stop,” she said.

“That’s not our place to tell people what they can and can’t be offended about. That’s wrong and that’s part of the problem.”

