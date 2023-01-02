‘Fantasy Island’ Bosses Preview ‘Desperate Housewives’ Reunion & More Season 2 Treats

Damian Holbrook
Comments
Teri Hatcher and James Denton in 'Fantasy Island' Season 2
Preview
Laura Magruder/ FOX

Fantasy Island

 More

Move over, White Lotus. The really magical island resort, Fantasy Island, is reopening for Season 2, and even the staff get into the action.

This year “has a sexy, fun vibe,” says Sarah Fain, who, with Elizabeth Craft, cocreated Fox’s delightful update of the 1977–84 anthology.

Roselyn Sanchez and Kiara Barnes in 'Fantasy Island'

(Credit: Laura Magruder/ FOX)

Adding that “romance is in the air” for enigmatic island host Roarke (Roselyn Sánchez) and her ageless assistant Ruby (Kiara Barnes), Fain says fantasies this season are about “transformation, whether that’s ruling the school at your [class] reunion or re-meeting your spouse.”

As for guests, you couldn’t ask for better. Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Cheryl Hines and Lucifer’s Rachael Harris check in to the premiere as old pals hoping to repair the past, and Episode 3 reunites ex–Desperate Housewives super couple James Denton and Teri Hatcher.

Andy Richter, Mean GirlsJonathan Bennett, and Lynn Whitfield are also headed to the tropics, as is some stormy weather, according to Craft, who warns “a new bartender will create major waves on Fantasy Island.” Ain’t that a beach?

Fantasy Island, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, January 2, 8/7c, Fox

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2023 Preview issue. For more inside scoop on what’s coming to TV and streaming in the new year, pick up the issue, on newsstands Thursday, December 29.

