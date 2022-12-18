‘Single Drunk Female’ Stages ‘Breakfast Club’ Reunion With Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy

Two Club members reunited again! Decades after they costarred in the 1985 coming-of-age film The Breakfast Club, Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy will once again share the screen, this time in an episode of the Freeform series Single Drunk Female.

In Single Drunk Female’s upcoming second season — due in early 2023 — Sheedy will return as Carol, mother of recovering alcoholic Sam (Sofia Black-D’Elia). And Ringwald will guest-star in one episode as Alice, Sam’s aunt and Carol’s “wry, witty, ‘perfect’ sister-in-law,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

Ringwald and Sheedy were both members of the so-called Brat Pack, the group of actors who frequently costarred in ‘80s teen movies. In John Hughes’ The Breakfast Club, a comedy-drama film about teens stuck in Saturday detention, Ringwald played Claire Sandish opposite Sheedy as Allison Reynolds.

In other Brat Pack offerings, Ringwald appeared in the films Sixteen Candles, Pretty in Pink, and Fresh Horses, while Sheedy took roles in Oxford Blues, St. Elmo’s Fire, and Blue City. The two actresses also reunited in the 1990 rom-com Betsy’s Wedding, written and directed by Alan Alda.

“Molly is such a meaningful friend to me, and we’ve only grown closer over the years,” Sheedy told EW. “I delight in her company, so working on our episode together was a joy. And I think she’s brilliant… so there’s that! Very grateful for her work on our show.”

Ringwald, meanwhile, reciprocated her friend’s praise. “Acting with Ally Sheedy is like being with a member of my family,” she said. “We have so much history we barely need to even speak. The challenge is trying not to cry! Getting to be on set with her again was one of the best parts of my year.”

