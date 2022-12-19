NBC Spins ‘The Wheel,’ Celebs Build LEGOS, Cooking Tips from Mary Berry

The hit U.K. game show The Wheel airs nightly (Monday-Friday) on NBC for two weeks. Celebrities including the late Leslie Jordan play with former LEGO Masters builders in a three-night holiday special. Beloved British cooking expert/judge Mary Berry gives tips for the perfect holiday meal on PBS.

Chris Haston/NBC

The Wheel

Series Premiere 10/9c

Not to be confused with the Pat Sajak–Vanna White TV tradition, this raucous game/quiz show, a hit in the UK, imports giddy host/comedian Michael McIntyre to lead a two-week takeover. (Episodes air this week through Friday at 10/9c, and next week at 8/7c.) It’s a noisy affair, with music pounding as six celebrity “experts” spin around a contestant who’s placed in the center of a 42-foot-wide circle. Where it stops, no one knows—but whoever the wheel lands on must answer a question in a designated category, whether it’s their specialty or not. (On opening night, the subjects range from Greek food, classic movies and late-night hosts to elections.) First-night guests, all grinning good sports, include rocker Mark McGrath, chef Cat Cora, Yellowjackets scene-stealer Christina Ricci, late-night host Amber Ruffin, flamboyant singer Todrick Hall and political analyst Steve Kornacki.

Tom Griscom/FOX

LEGO Masters

8/7c

The games continue with a special three-night celebrity version of the recently renewed competition. The late Leslie Jordan makes one of his final TV appearances alongside The Masked Singer’s Robin Thicke, Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Cheryl Hines and comedian Finesse Mitchell as the stars pair up with LEGO builders from past seasons for holiday-themed challenges.

Courtesy of Cody Burridge for Rumpus Media

Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas

9/8c

The beloved cookbook author and The Great British Baking Show judge leads viewers through a taste-tempting how-to guide for preparing the perfect holiday feast. She visits fellow chefs for a glimpse at Italian and Samoan twists on favorite foods, but Mary’s own menu is mostly traditional: a stilton and sage mini-scone canapé starter, lemon and herb roast turkey as main course with crispy roast potatoes, ruby red cabbage and apricot-chestnut stuffing as trimmings. For dessert: a British Christmas Pudding of dried fruit, nuts and boozy cream followed by a festive trifle of custard, cream, sponge cake and pear, topped with spun sugar. If you’re not already drooling, check your pulse.

HGTV

Celebrity IOU

9/8c

Cheryl Hines, also seen in the LEGO Masters stunt, is in payback mode for the latest episode of the feel-good renovation show. She works with Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise her close friend of nearly 20 years by turning a neglected garage into a stunning guest suite. Even Larry David might approve.

Inside Monday TV:

Betty White Christmas (noon/ET, BUZZR): Daily through Saturday, the game-show destination airs four-hour blocks of the undisputed late queen of game play, featuring some of Betty’s many appearances on Tattletales, Family Feud, Match Game and, of course, Password. (A Christmas day marathon airs Sunday from 11 am/ET to 2 am/ET the next morning.)

His Dark Materials (9/8c and 10/9c, HBO): As the fantasy’s third and final season nears its end, Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Will (Amir Wilson) head into the Land of the Dead to search for Roger (Lewin Lloyd).

American Dad! (10/9c, TBS): In the season finale, titled “The Grounch,” Roger rages when his Christmas sex party is stolen from him.

Aftertaste (streaming on Acorn TV): In the second season of the Australian comedy, disgraced celebrity chef Easton West (Erik Thomson) finds it hard to stay off the grid when his pastry-chef niece Diana (Natalie Abbott) returns from London on a career and personal high.