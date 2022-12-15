‘The Never Game’ With Justin Hartley Ordered to Series at CBS

We’re just reaching the end of 2022, but CBS is already looking ahead to the 2023-2024 season — and in doing so, is bringing a This Is Us star back to our TV screens primetime full-time.

The Never Game, starring and executive produced by Justin Hartley, has been ordered as a series by CBS for 2023-2024. The drama is based on the bestselling novel by Jeffery Deaver. It features Hartley as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens, and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.

“I am overjoyed to give the first new show order for next season to this thrilling new series led by the incredibly talented Justin Hartley,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “The Never Game is an excellent addition to our already successful drama lineup, and since our viewers love shows with action, intrigue, mystery, and complex characters, they will love The Never Game — it delivers on all fronts.”

The drama also stars Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene, and Academy Award winner Mary McDonnell.

Joining Hartley as executive producers are Ken Olin (also This Is Us) and Ben H. Winters. Olin directed the pilot from a script written by Winters. Twentieth Television produces The Never Game. It was given a pilot order in July.

In addition to This Is Us, Hartley’s TV credits include Smallville, Revenge, and The Young and the Restless. He also guests starred on NBC’s freshman drama Quantum Leap — which has already been renewed for the 2023-2024 season — in October.

