‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed in New Teaser

Starz announced the upcoming premiere date for Season 3 of Power Book II: Ghost, starring Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige, Shane Johnson, and more. In the footage below, Monet (Blige) asks, “Are you with me, or against me?” setting the tone of the upcoming episodes.

Season 3 “returns with new twists and new turns as the Tariq (Rainey Jr.), Brayden (Gianni Paolo), Monet, and the Tejadas have to ‘level up’ or ‘get taken down.’ Fresh off the murder of Zeke, everyone is grieving, but they won’t get much time as a new set of problems and questions arise,” reveals the network.

The show also stars Cliff “Method Man” Smith (Davis MacLean), Larenz Tate (Rashad Tate), Woody McClain (Cane Tejada), and Alix Lapri (Effie Morales). Joining the cast this season are Monique Curnen (Detective Blanca Rodriguez), Keesha Sharp (Professor Harper Bennet), David Walton (Lucas Weston), and Moriah Brown (KeKe Travis).

The season begins with Tariq St. Patrick determined to get his trust, get back to his family, and get out of the game for good. “The emergence of a ruthless new connection interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before,” according to the official synopsis.

“When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family’s hedge fund Weston Holdings, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield and the streets onto Wall Street, while Tariq is also shown an alternate, legitimate path to success.

“Monet Tejada, set ablaze by the death of her son Zeke Cross, is willing to pay a hefty price to avenge her firstborn and keep the rest of her children – and the business – in line as she works closely with Davis MacLean to solve Zeke’s murder and keep the feds off her trail.

“Business is booming when a staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him… and a R.I.C.O. investigation mounting into the entire drug enterprise, pulling Tariq deeper into the business and even closer to the legacy of his father.”

Power Book II: Ghost Friday, March 17 at midnight STARZ app, STARZ at 8 PM et/pt