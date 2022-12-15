‘The Legend of Vox Machina’: The Gang Faces Dragons, Danger, and More in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

Everyone’s favorite (and sometimes morally corrupt) band of adventurers are back in action — and this time, they’re not just contending with evil sorcerers and soul-sucking demons. They’re dealing with something much more deadly: dragons. Prime Video and Critical Role have officially announced the premiere date and episode count for the Season 2 premiere of the hit animated series The Legend of Vox Machina, which fans can look forward to watching when it premieres January 20. The second season will consist of 12 episodes, with three episodes premiering per week.

Based on the Critical Role web series and its first Dungeons & Dragons campaign, the Season 1 of The Legend of Vox Machina saw the unlikely fantasy heroes on a quest to save Exandria from the powerful, dark magic of Sirius and Delilah Briarwood. While they prevailed (and strengthened their friendship in the process), the end of the season teased that nothing good lasts forever, because something even more sinister was on the way: a group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave. And if the newly released trailer is any indication, things are about to get intense…and very dangerous.

Of course, danger is par for the course for Vox Machina — when half-elf Vax’ildan “Vax” Vessar (Liam O’Brien) asks his friends what the plan is for dealing with four dragons, barbarian Grog Strongjaw (Travis Willingham) has an obvious answer: “F**k. S**t. Up!” Judging by the brawls and close calls seen in the trailer, it seems that the messy band of heroes will attempt to do exactly that.

In addition to O’Brien and Willingham, the series stars Laura Bailey (Vex’ahlia “Vex” Vessar), Sam Riegel (Scanlan Shorthalt), Marisha Ray (Keyleth), Taliesin Jaffe (Percival “Percy” Fredrickstein von Musel Klossowski de Rolo III), Ashley Johnson (Pike Trickfoot) and Matthew Mercer.

Previously, it was announced that Season 2 would include an epic roster of guest stars including Henry Winkler, Lance Reddick, Cheech Marin, Will Friedle (Boy Meets World), Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings), Cree Summer (Rugrats), Alanna Ubach (Euphoria), Mary Elizabeth McGlynn (Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence), Troy Baker (The Last of Us), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Heroes) and Ralph Ineson (The Witch). Back in October, Mercer spoke to TVInsider at New York Comic Con about the decision to pursue the storyline in Season 2, explaining that “the Chroma Conclave arc was just the next big real, intense moment with the jaw-dropping danger and thread that pushed the characters to their next era of finding their heroism and their challenges.”

Similar to the first season, Season 2 looks like it will introduce a sprawling, entertaining story, complete with various easter egg nods for devoted fans who are familiar with the campaign that the series is based on. Catch the epic trailer above and tune in when The Legend of Vox Machina premieres in 2023.

The Legend of Vox Machina, Season 2 Premiere, January 20, 2023, Prime Video