‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Is Moving to MTV and Expanding to Other Countries

RuPaul’s Drag Race is leaving VHI, where it has aired for the last six years, to MTV. The reality TV series, “where the world’s most famous drag queen hosts a series that tries to find the most glamorous drag queen” is also expanding its global presence with series greenlit for Germany, Brazil, and Mexico.

These series will be available on MTV and Paramount+ in their respective territories. Paramount+ will also be the exclusive hub for the first-ever Global All Stars, featuring fan favorites from across the different international series.

From the official press release:

“With the global expansion of RuPaul’s Drag Race, we’re thrilled to bring the franchise into three new Paramount+ territories — Germany, Brazil, and Mexico — and are very excited that RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race will return for a third season with our partners at VH1/BET,” said Chris McCarthy, president, and CEO of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.

“We are big fans of the Drag Race franchise and thrilled to bring back RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race for another season on VH1,” said Scott Mills, president, and CEO of BET Media Group.

“World of Wonder is delighted to expand its partnership with MTV Entertainment Studios,” said Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, CEOs of World of Wonder. “Drag Race is about universal themes of love, self-expression, and acceptance — and there has never been a more important time than now for these ideas to be expressed internationally. Thanks to Chris McCarthy, Nina L. Diaz, and their incredible team at MTV Entertainment Studios, we are honored to continue our mission to showcase the artistry of drag in different languages and cultures around the world.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 15 Premiere, Friday, January 6, MTV