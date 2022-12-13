FX‘s adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s celebrated novel Kindred has finally arrived on Hulu. But before you dive into all eight episodes, TV Insider caught up with the cast at New York Comic Con.

The creative team and stars Sheria Irving, Sophina Brown, Mallori Johnson, Austin Smith, Micah Stock, Gayle Rankin, David Alexander Kaplan, and Branden Jacobs Jenkins stopped by TV Guide Magazine and TV Insider’s studio to talk all things Kindred. The series centers around Dana (Mallori Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles to claim a future that finally feels like her own.

The catch? Before Dana can get settled into her new home, she finds herself pulled back and forth in time to a nineteenth-century plantation with which she and her family are surprisingly and intimately linked. An interracial romance threads through Dana’s past and present, and the clock is ticking as she struggles to confront secrets about herself that she never knew.

When it came to bringing this long-awaited adaptation to the screen, showrunner Branden Jacobs Jenkins tells TV Insider’s Damian Holbrook, it was “psychotically daunting.” Jacobs-Jenkins goes on to say, “my sheer fandom of the book and Octavia Butler is what’s driven me for the last seven years trying to bring this into this iteration.”

The performers then go on to reveal more about their characters as the video interview above unfolds. Don’t miss the full conversation, and catch FX’s Kindred anytime on Hulu.

FX’s Kindred, Streaming now, Hulu