With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we're hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don't want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of December 12-18.

With the Yellowstone universe expanding this week with the prequel and new Duttons in 1923 (December 18 on Paramount+), starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, how could anything else top our list? Also debuting on streaming this week is Kindred (December 13 on Hulu), based on Octavia Butler’s novel and starring Mallori Johnson as a young Black woman who finds herself pulled back and forth in time.

Over on Netflix, Noah Centineo plays a fledgling lawyer at the CIA who becomes entangled in dangerous international power politics after a former asset threatens to expose the agency in The Recruit (December 16). Meanwhile, Criminal Minds: Evolution (up from being #13 last week) reaches its midseason (December 15 on Paramount+), and according to showrunner Erica Messer, it’s after this episode that the BAU will start “winning” against Elias Voit (Zach Gilford).

What better way to celebrate a classic than with a star-studded, animated and live-action hybrid? That’s what’s coming with Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (December 15 on ABC). And over on CBS, Ghosts (December 15) gets into the holiday spirit with an hour of Sam (Rose McIver) trying to recreate those Christmas rom-coms with Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) sister Bela (Punam Patel) and her friend.

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings?