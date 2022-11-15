‘Kindred’ Trailer Gives First Look at FX’s Adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s Time-Travel Novel (VIDEO)

Fans of Octavia E. Butler’s critically acclaimed novels will want to reserve Tuesday, December 15 in the calendar. Kindred, Butler’s celebrated 1979 novel, has been adapted by FX and will make its streaming debut that day on Hulu.

The eight-episode season features Mallori Johnson as Dana James, Micah Stock as Kevin Franklin, Ryan Kwanten as Thomas Weylin, Gayle Rankin as Margaret Weylin, Austin Smith as Luke, David Alexander Kaplan as Rufus Weylin, Sophina Brown as Sarah and Sheria Irving as Olivia.

The series centers on Dana James, a young Black woman and aspiring writer “who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own. But, before she can settle into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time.”

Dana ultimately winds up at a 19th-century plantation that’s “remarkably and intimately linked with Dana and her family.” There, she encounters an interracial romance that weaves through her past and present. “The clock is ticking as she struggles to confront secrets she never knew ran through her blood, in this genre-breaking exploration of the ties that bind.”

The trailer opens with Dana running through a plantation begging herself to wake up before she wakes and finds herself back in her modern-day home. “How long was I gone?” she asks her husband. “Less than a minute, not even, seconds,” he replies. “It felt like I was gone for an hour.”

Watch the trailer above. This long-awaited adaptation is finally here, consider this your reminder to set the date in your calendar.

Kindred, Premiere, Tuesday, December 13, FX on Hulu