Netflix is kicking off the new year with quite the unique series — and we’re talking about in the way everyone will be watching it!

Kaleidoscope, which will be premiering on Sunday, January 1, spans 25 years and is loosely inspired by the real-life story where $70 billion in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during 2012’s Hurricane Sandy. Its eight episodes tell the story from 24 years before the heist to 6 months after. The trailer, which you can watch above, introduces the crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history. “There’s no such thing as an unbeatable vault,” if you ask the Mastermind, Leo Pap (Giancarlo Esposito).

The vault is guarded by the world’s most powerful corporate security team, and law enforcement is on the case. Every episode reveals a piece of an elaborate puzzle of corruption, greed, vengeance, scheming, loyalties and betrayals. How did the crew of thieves plan it? Who gets away with it? Who can be trusted?

The crime anthology series takes a non-linear approach to storytelling, building intrigue and suspense uniquely. Netflix subscribers will start with different episodes (like “Yellow” or “Green”) then move deeper into their own personal viewing orders with varying episodes (“Blue” or “Violet” or “Orange,” followed by “Red” or “Pink”) until the epic “White: The Heist” story finale. All will eventually see all episodes, but the order in which they watch will affect their viewpoint on the story, the characters, and the questions and answers at the heart of the heist.

Joining Esposito in the Crew of Thieves are Paz Vega (as The Weapons Specialist Ava Mercer), Rosaline Elbay (as The Explosives Expert Judy Goodwin), Jai Courtney (as The Safe Cracker Bob Goodwin), Peter Mark Kendall (as The Smuggler Stan Loomis), and Jordan Mendoza (as The Driver RJ Acosta Jr.).

The Corporate Security Team with the Unbeatable Vault consists of Rufus Sewell (as The Corporate Security Titan Roger Salas), Tati Gabrielle (as The Protégé Hannah Kim), Soojeong Son (as The Sister Liz Kim), and Hemky Madera (as The Henchman Carlos Sujo). The Agents on the Case are Niousha Noor (as The Driven Agent Nazan Abbasi) and Bubba Weiler (as The Partner Agent Samuel Toby).

Kaleidoscope, Series Premiere, Sunday, January 1, Netflix