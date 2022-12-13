Your Honor is keeping things interesting in its upcoming second season as Michael Desiato — played by executive producer and Emmy-winning actor Bryan Cranston — faces a new chapter in the aftermath of his son Adam’s (Hunter Doohan) shocking death.

In an exclusive first look at the upcoming season of Showtime’s hit which arrives on streaming and on demand beginning Friday, January 13 followed by its on-air debut Sunday, January 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, viewers get a peek into the drama as some will seek salvation in response to the tremendous loss they suffered, while others seek revenge.

As Season 2 kicks off, Michael has lost the will to live and any semblance of the upstanding judge he once was before the death of Adam. Once again his life is thrown into chaos, this time by the arrival of Olivia Delgado (Rosie Perez), a federal prosecutor who is hellbent on bringing down a major crime organization.

Meanwhile, crime boss Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg) is looking to go legit, but there’s a war brewing at home between him and his wife Gina (Hope Davis) who has other ideas for the family business. At the same time, their daughter Fia (Lilli Kay) is forced to reckon with the true nature of her family and the fallout over her boyfriend’s shooting by a bullet intended for her brother, Carlo (Jimi Stanton) who is determined to follow in Jimmy’s footsteps.

On the other side of things, Eugene Jones (Benjamin Flores Jr.) who mistakenly shot Adam, is on the run, and Big Mo (Andrene Ward-Hammond) has big plans for her empire but has little faith in Little Mo’s (Keith Machekanyanga) allegiance. Despite the chaos, new mayor Charlie Figaro (Isaiah Whitlock Jr.) hopes to keep peace among the feuding factions but senses betrayal by an unlikely source. At the same time, Michael and his mother-in-law, Elizabeth (Margo Martindale), uncover the truth about his late wife, Robin’s, murder, while Detective Nancy Costello (Amy Landecker) unearths startling revelations herself.

Ultimately, the domino effect of Adam’s death threatens everyone, and they will all be pursued by their enemies. The question that remains is, how far are you willing to go to protect what matters most to you?

Your Honor is executive produced by showrunner Joey Hartstone, Robert and Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Bryan Cranston, James Degus, Rob Golenberg, Alon Aranya, Ron Ninio, Shlomo Mashiach, Ram Landes, Ron Eilon, and Danna Stern. The show is based on the Israeli series Kvodo created by Ninio and Mashiach. Don’t miss the drama unfold, catch the trailer, above, and tune into Showtime as Your Honor debuts in the new year.

Your Honor, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, January 15, 2023, 9 p.m. ET/PT, Showtime (Friday, January 13 on streaming & on demand)