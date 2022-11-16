“Good luck. You’re going to need it,” Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) is told in the trailer for Netflix’s The Recruit — and that’s certainly true.

Very early on in his career at the CIA — he meets with Walter Nyland (Vondie Curtis-Hall) on his second day — Owen’s thrown into the action. It begins with him being given letters from those threatening to expose classified information if they don’t get help and Walter advising him not to “get cute” but just “do you business and get out” before he goes to meet with an inmate. And then things get wild.

It’s no wonder he asks Janus Ferber (Kristian Bruun), “Have you ever had a panic attack?” But what’s not reassuring is Janus’ response: “Oh, I’ve been having one continuously since 2019. You get used to it.”

And sure, at the age of 24, he’s “supposed to make mistakes, take big swings,” as Owen puts it, but is his need to constantly prove himself unhealthy or ambitious? Is he good at what he does or just lucky? Watch the trailer above for a look at the action and more.

“Inexperience is an asset,” Netflix says of The Recruit, which premieres on Friday, December 16. The spy series follows Owen, a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job turns upside down when he discovers a threatening letter by former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock). She plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. He quickly becomes entangled in a dangerous and often absurd world of power politics and mischievous players as he travels the world in hopes of completing his assignment and making a mark at the CIA.

The series also stars Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Byron Mann, Angel Parker, and Kaylah Zander. Creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley executive produces with Centineo, Doug Liman, Gene Klein and David Bartis on behalf of Hypnotic, Adam Ciralsky, and Charlie Ebersol.

The Recruit, Series Premiere, Friday, December 16, Netflix