‘Glee’ Star Kevin McHale Slams ID Docuseries ‘The Price of Glee’

Kevin McHale isn’t happy about The Price of Glee, an upcoming ID docuseries about the Fox musical comedy Glee, on which McHale played Artie Abrams.

On Friday, December 9, after a Twitter user shared a Deadline post that said the docuseries will have access to “key” cast members, McHale tweeted, “Show me this ‘cast’ you speak of. This is [wastebasket emoji].”

In another tweet minutes later, the actor wrote, “This was the nice version, [for the record]. Don’t make me speak on this again.”

This was the nice version, ftr. Don’t make me speak on this again. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) December 10, 2022

Fellow Glee alum Jenna Ushkowitz, who played Tina Cohen-Chang on Glee, commented on McHale’s second tweet with a grimacing-face emoji.

According to ID, The Price of Glee “unpacks the cast members’ lives on and off set through never-before-seen interviews showcasing the demands of being on a hit TV series and dark behind-the-scenes drama.”

A trailer for The Price of Glee shows the three-part series will hone in on the deaths of three cast members: Cory Monteith, Naya Rivera, and Mark Salling. And a press release promises interviews with “those outside of the cast bubble, who can provide no-strings-attached perspectives,” including relatives and friends of Glee cast embers, set decorators, hairdressers, stylists, publicists; and entertainment reporters.

“Glee was a once-in-a-generation cultural phenomenon that bravely pushed up against social norms and generated groundbreaking discussions around sexuality, race, disability, and family. Each music-filled week brought joy to so many people, but sadly, even one of the happiest shows on television couldn’t escape the dark underbelly of Hollywood and the frenzy of burgeoning social media,” Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming, at Discovery Inc., said in a statement. “While celebrating the show’s indelible mark on pop culture and its unprecedented success, The Price of Glee takes a hard look at the intense pressure that results from being catapulted into superstardom and sheds new light on the terrible tragedies that befell the cast and crew of Glee.”

The Price of Glee, Docuseries Premiere, Monday, January 16, 9/8c, ID and Discovery+