“In May 2009, 10 young actors made their TV debut on Glee. By 2020, all of them would be famous. And three of them would be dead,” according to the trailer for the new ID documentary event, The Price of Glee.

The new three-part limited series will premiere on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 9/8c on ID and be available to stream the same day on discovery+. Watch the trailer above for a look.

“Glee was a once-in-a-generation cultural phenomenon that bravely pushed up against social norms and generated groundbreaking discussions around sexuality, race, disability and family. Each music-filled week brought joy to so many people, but sadly, even one of the happiest shows on television couldn’t escape the dark underbelly of Hollywood and the frenzy of burgeoning social media,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming, in a statement.

“While celebrating the show’s indelible mark on pop culture and its unprecedented success, The Price of Glee takes a hard look at the intense pressure that results from being catapulted into superstardom and sheds new light on the terrible tragedies that befell the cast and crew of Glee.”

The documentary will take a look at the cast members’ lives on and off set, with never-before-seen interviews about the demands of being on a hit TV show and the dark behind-the-scenes drama from: relatives and friends of Glee cast members; those who were on the set and close to it such as set decorators, hairdressers, stylists, and publicists; and entertainment reporters who covered the show.

It will also take a look at the three cast members who have died. Those close to Cory Monteith will shed light on his journey to international acclaim and the demons that haunted him, leading to his overdose at the age of 31. Those who worked with Mark Salling will discuss their working relationship and the shock of the dark and disturbing discovery of child pornography in his possession that led to his death by suicide at 35. And Naya Rivera’s father, George, will give a personal and intimate tribute to his daughter, who died by accidental drowning in a lake, with a look back at her life as a young actress and how her career took off.

The Price of Glee is produced by Ample Entertainment for Investigation Discovery and discovery+.

The Price of Glee, Documentary Premiere, Monday, January 16, 9/8c, ID and discovery+